"That would be a step down,""He’ll go to WWE" - Fans erupt after top promotion reportedly shows interest in working with CM Punk

The pro wrestling world is abuzz with excitement as news emerges that IMPACT Wrestling has expressed an interest in signing former WWE and AEW star CM Punk.

On the latest edition of Collision, it was announced that AEW had decided to terminate CM Punk's contract with cause after he was involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In the previous week at Wembley Stadium.

AEW President Tony Khan made the shocking announcement that CM Punk had been terminated with cause due to safety concerns. Since then, Punk has been in the news with regard to what the future holds for him.

According to a report from PWInsider, IMPACT Wrestling is interested in signing CM Punk following his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion. IMPACT Wrestling is said to be "super excited" about the possibility of working with Punk. However, the report also acknowledges that this idea may not be entirely realistic in the long run for the promotion.

Fans on Twitter have expressed their opinion on the news regarding IMPACT Wrestling's interest in CM Punk, with some fans calling it a major step down for his career. Meanwhile, some fans think there is a possibility of Punk returning to the WWE, especially given previous reports of his desire to return to the promotion last year in December.

Other fans also said that IMPACT Wrestling may face financial limitations when it comes to securing the services of the former WWE Champion, as his asking price is too high.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross comments on CM Punk's departure from AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has weighed in on the release of CM Punk from All Elite Wrestling after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, leading to his termination.

Speaking on a live stage show as part of Premier Streaming Networks' Starrcast 6, Ross was asked about how he would have handled the situation in AEW.

"I don't have any idea. I don't have all the facts – neither do you. Bottom line is, it happened. The show must go on, folks. And that's up to these young men and women tonight to get in a huddle and give each other support and bust their a** for the greatest show that people never expected," said JR.

Punk's sudden exit from Tony Khan's promotion was revealed just a day before the All Out pay-per-view in his hometown of Chicago.

