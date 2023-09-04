WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross comments on CM Punk's AEW release ahead of All Out

AEW commentator Jim Ross has given his take on CM Punk's controversial release from All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on the subject ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated All Out pay-per-view.

CM Punk was fired by the company yesterday, with Tony Khan releasing statements both on social media and on the microphone at last night's Collision. The timing seemed terrible, as both Collision and All Out are being hosted in Punk's hometown of Chicago. However, after some initial booing by the crowd on Saturday's show, fans seemingly settled in for an action-packed night of wrestling.

Jim Ross took fan questions during a live stage show as a part of Premier Streaming Networks' presentation of Starrcast 6. Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam was present as the WWE legend was asked how he would have handled CM Punk's situation. Here's what JR had to say:

"I don't have any idea. I don't have all the facts – neither do you. Bottom line is, it happened. The show must go on, folks. And that's up to these young men and women tonight to get in a huddle and give each other support and bust their a** for the greatest show that people never expected," said JR.

All the stage shows are available on demand on Premier Streaming Networks. Starrcast 6 was held at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois, a short drive from Chicago.

