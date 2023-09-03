Tony Khan breaks silence on CM Punk's AEW firing: "My security, my safety, my life was in danger at a wrestling show"

AEW CEO and President, Tony Khan finally addressed the CM Punk on Collision, as he explained how he eventually came to a decision of firing him.

At AEW All In, CM Punk allegedly got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry, and more personalities got involved as well. Furthermore, the reports turned out to be true, with Tony Khan realising he had to come to a decision to fire Punk after the investigation. Here is what TK announced to kick off Collision:

"Today, I had to make one of the toughest decisions of my professional career, today I terminated Phil Brooks, CM Punk for cause. This stems from a backstage incident at AEW All In last Sunday. The incident was regretable and endangered people backstage, that includes the production staff, the people who help put the show on every week, innocent people who had nothing to do with it.

He further stated:

"I've been going to wrestling shows for over 30 years, I've been producing 'em on this network for nearly four years, never in all that time have I ever felt until last Sunday that my security, my safety, my life was in danger at a wrestling show. I don't think anybody should feel that way at work, I don't think people I work with should feel that way and I had to make a very difficult choice today."

Lastly Khan explained how he eventually came to such a decision:

"It came at the recommendation of a disciplinary comittee here in AEW as well as outside legal counsel who delivered a unanimous recommendation, and I have followed up on that reccomendation. I am sorry to any fans who are upset by this, I am sorry to anywone who is upset by this."

