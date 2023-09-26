"1000% I'd hire him" - WWE Hall of Famer urges IMPACT Wrestling to sign CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has suggested that IMPACT Wrestling should seize the opportunity to sign former AEW star CM Punk.

Punk's recent exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In sent shockwaves throughout the industry. Tony Khan announced his termination with cause, citing concerns for backstage safety.

The promotion spent the next week investigating the matter. This eventually led to Tony Khan firing the two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk about two years after he started with the company.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believed that IMPACT Wrestling should extend an offer to CM Punk following his exit from Tony Khan's promotion.

"1000% I'd hire him. I think Punk needs to be in an environment that he is completely comfortable in and I know for a fact he was not completely comfortable in the WWE and then whatever went down in AEW. If you were to put CM Punk in Impact Wrestling. Impact's stock would go up. I think that Impact and Punk could do some great business together and bring some eyes to the product," Ray said. (Wrestling Inc.)

Expand Tweet

A few months ago, CM Punk was spotted at IMPACT Wrestling tapings. It was also recently reported that Punk has become more unpopular with WWE management.

Only time will tell whether IMPACT Wrestling will offer a contract to the Straight Edge Superstar.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff on whether CM Punk will return to the promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of CM Punk returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff suggested that for CM Punk's return to happen, he would need to have a conversation with Triple H.

"I think if Phil [CM Punk] sat down with Paul Levesque [Triple H] and had an honest conversation, and just laid it on the table and left his ego back in Chicago. And just really had a heart-to-heart honest conversation, and was able to convince Paul that he really did want to end his career on a high note, I think that that's a possibility."

Expand Tweet

While there's no word on whether CM Punk and The Game have held talks, Punk and Triple H briefly met backstage at RAW a few months ago.

Do you think CM Punk should consider the option of joining IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.