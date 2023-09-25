CM Punk more unpopular with WWE management than recently released controversial name - Reports

Some fans want to see CM Punk return to WWE, but according to a recent report, that might be a more difficult task than many realize. The Second City Saint might have burnt too many bridges leading back to WWE.

The Stamford-based promotion recently released numerous top talent, but amongst all the names, Matt Riddle stood out. Riddle had recently become very controversial, but if this report is to be believed, it seems like WWE would rather take him back over CM Punk.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, those in WWE management he spoke to are on better terms with Matt Riddle than Punk.

"There's a lot of people with bad feelings in management about CM Punk in WWE, but there's nobody in management with a bad feeling about Matt Riddle," Meltzer said.

Konnan recently addressed Nick Khan's diplomatic response to bringing The Second City Saint back into WWE. But according to the veteran, there could be room for this to work, especially if he buries multiple AEW talent.

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat recently commented on how WWE signed CM Punk

Punk was a major name in WWE, but upon his debut, he had to deal with numerous teething issues before becoming a fan-favorite star. But how did The Second City Saint draw the eyes of WWE?

According to Steamboat, the veteran then claimed he went to John Laurinitus and petitioned that they take a look at CM Punk.

"I said I was a referee in his match and he went through an hour Broadway and he called the whole match and this kid has the 'I got it'. He's got the 'it' thing and I think you should take another look and put him with one of our better, topper guys."

While he left WWE on very bad terms in 2014, there are many in the industry who believe Punk could return. However, does the promotion need him right now? Only time will tell, but those in management who Dave Meltzer claims to have spoken to might make the final decision.