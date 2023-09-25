CM Punk is going to bury multiple top stars if he returns to WWE, predicts wrestling veteran

Former WCW veteran Konnan has an interesting take on the idea of CM Punk returning to WWE after getting terminated from AEW as he reacts to Nick Khan's comments on the Second City Saint.

Following the AEW release of CM Punk weeks ago, speculations regarding him possibly returning to WWE have been running wild. On top of that, the CEO of the Stamford-based promotion, Nick Khan, was also asked about Punk's potential return.

Check out his comments below:

"Listen, we only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best," [H/T Sportskeeda].

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, former WCW veteran Konnan finally reacted to Nick's comments, labeling it to be a diplomatic statement. Furthermore, Konnan also presented an interesting idea in case CM Punk decides to return to WWE at some point.

"That sounds like a diplomatic response, but I am still of the mindset that if he were to go in there and he were to bury AEW and he were to bury Hangman [Adam Page] he would bury the Young Bucks and anybody else he wants to bury, that would be must-see TV and people would come back the next week." [2:30-2:45]

CM Punk recently teased a WWE return as well

Following his termination from AEW, CM Punk mostly avoided public appearances for a while. Nonetheless, the Second City Saint has another job as the commentator of CFFC, where he subtly teased a potential return to wrestling or even WWE.

Here is what he said when asked if he had some time on his hands:

"Yea, I got some time on my hands. For the next two months." [H/T Bleacher Report]

It is important to note that the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is set to take place in two months' time in Punk's hometown, Chicago. Therefore, fans could expect to see him back on the Stamford-based promotion this November, based on the tease. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what will be the course of actions Punk will follow in two months' time.

