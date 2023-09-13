Nick Khan comments on CM Punk potentially making a return to WWE

WWE President Nick Khan has commented on the possibility of CM Punk returning to the company.

CM Punk's tumultuous time in All Elite Wrestling came to an end after he reportedly got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In on August 27th. The event was the biggest wrestling show in history in terms of live attendance, but once again, fans were talking about another controversy involving Punk rather than the show itself.

ESPN's Mark Raimondi spoke to Nick Khan following the merger of WWE and UFC, which officially started today under the name TKO Group Holdings. Khan was asked about the possibility of Punk returning to the promotion in the future, and he stated that the company has nothing but respect for him.

"Listen, we only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best," said Nick Khan.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Drew McIntyre comments on a potential CM Punk return

Drew McIntyre did his best to dodge the question when he was recently asked about CM Punk potentially returning to WWE.

Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling on August 20, 2021, after seven years away. He made his AEW debut on the 2nd episode of Rampage, and the company sold out the United Center in Chicago based on a rumor that he would be returning. However, just two years later, AEW President Tony Khan had to announce that he fired Punk at the same venue before the September 2nd edition of Collision.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew McIntyre was asked about Punk possibly returning to the company. The Scottish Warrior didn't comment on a potential return but noted that the 44-year-old is a controversial star who gets fans talking.

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's (CM Punk) certainly controversial and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre. [1:20 - 1:32]

You can check out the full video below:

CM Punk certainly has his fans, but trouble seems to follow the star wherever he goes. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran winds up returning to WWE after departing the company on bad terms in 2014.

Do you think Punk will return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.