4 Changes that could come into effect following WWE and Endeavor's official merger

WWE announced its merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, earlier this year. The surprising move created much unrest in the wrestling world, with concerns about the company's future.

Dubbed TKO Holdings, the official merger took place on September 12, sealing the deal between the two heavyweight companies. It is reportedly valued at $21 Billion, with the ownership divided 51:49 with respect to Endeavor and WWE.

Vince McMahon will serve as the Executive Chairman, Ari Emanuel as CEO, and Mark Shapiro as the President and Chief Operating Officer. Current WWE CEO Nick Khan is also a part of the Board of Directors. However, there has been no update on Triple H's role and designation on the board of the newly formed entity.

Below is a list of changes that could happen after the official signing between the two companies.

#4. Unlikely stars to garner massive push in WWE

Vince McMahon is known for pushing tall, giant talent like Omos, Andre the Giant, and Brock Lesnar, to name a few. The 7-foot Nigerian giant faced Seth Rollins in singles competition at Backlash. He was absent from WWE television until SummerSlam, where he was announced as the final participant of the Battle Royal.

At the same time, one should remember that Endeavor would also be looking to make massive changes from a business standpoint. With them having the majority of stake, they could pursue their ideations with the crossover of talents in the world of MMA and wrestling and even be looking to launch new faces in the WWE ring.

#3. Vince McMahon regains creative control

This is the first time in WWE's nearly 70-year existence that another organization has taken the majority of control. Vince McMahon retired as Chairman of the Stamford-based company last year amid allegations of sexual misconduct by former female employees and having paid them hush money.

When Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer last year, many changes were made to the company and match bookings that worked well in their favor.

Despite Vince McMahon not having a majority stake in TKO Holdings, he could still use his power to seep into vital creative decisions for the company.

#2. Unexpected returns

If Vince McMahon is the sole person to make decisions on WWE's behalf, he could use it to his advantage by bringing back his favorites.

Additionally, Endeavor could also be looking to bring back iconic names released by the company, who were a prominent part of its financial and commercial success. This could include Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi).

Last year, the former Women's Tag Team Champions' walkout disrupted the wrestling world, and they sent an indirect yet bold message about their disinterest in returning to the Stamford-based company.

#1. Budget cuts

One of the most pivotal aspects of the merger could be budget cuts, where backstage personnel and talent could be in danger. While Endeavor is the younger of the two companies, it has been able to grow manifold within its nearly 14 years of existence.

The merger will result in overlapping roles and positions held by multiple personnel who operate behind the curtains. This could be detrimental to diminishing resources, who will take on the same roles for both companies under TKO Holdings.

Additionally, WWE stars already under scrutiny for their performances and lack of ability to engage fans could go against the company, leading them to be released and dismissed from their contracts. This could result in mass releases similar to those in 2020.

