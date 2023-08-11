Vince McMahon and top WWE Executive named to the board of the new TKO company after WWE and UFC merger

Vince McMahon, along with a top WWE Executive, has been named a part of the board of directors of the new TKO company after the WWE and UFC merger.

The biggest news of the year has been WWE's decision to merge with Endeavor, the parent company of UFC. Even Nick Khan has been vocal about the merger and what it could do for the company. The merger is ongoing, and the new company will be called TKO Holdings Group.

During a recent earnings report, Endeavor revealed that the merger will be finalized by the end of September. Now, we also know Khan and McMahon will be on the board of the new company.

According to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, TKO Holdings will consist of 10 board members, with one more to be selected by the WWE later. The new board of directors will include the following people:

Vince McMahon, Chairman of WWE

Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor

Nick Khan, CEO of WWE

Mark Shapiro, President of William Morris Endeavor

Steven R. Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan A. Kraft, President of The Kraft Group

Egon Durban, Chairman of William Morris Endeavor

Nancy Tellum, former President of XBOX Entertainment and former President of CBS Television

Carrie Wheeler, CEO of Opendoor Technologies

Sonya Medina, co-founder of Greenlight Growth Capital

It's good to see that both Vince McMahon and Nick Khan will be on the board of directors of TKO Holdings Group.

