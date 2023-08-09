Potential completion date for WWE and Endeavor merger revealed

The long-awaited merger between WWE and Endeavor seems to have a completion date set. The parent company of UFC will officially combine the MMA powerhouse and World Wrestling Entertainment into one massive live sports entity.

Today Endeavor released its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings report, covering multiple data points, including a timeline for the company to close its transaction negotiations with WWE.

The earnings report noted that the transaction to combine UFC and WWE within TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is expected to close in mid-to-late September 2023.

"We delivered solid results this quarter at Endeavor and are closing in on the launch of TKO Group Holdings," said Ariel Emanuel, CEO Endeavor in the official press release.

"Transaction to combine UFC and WWE within TKO Group Holdings, Inc. expected to close in mid- to late September 2023"

According to Endeavor back in April, the final sale will give them a controlling interest in Vince McMahon's company at 51%. Endeavor valued World Wrestling Entertainment at $9 Billion, which, combined with UFC's evaluation, will make the new company - TKO Group Holdings - valued at over $20 Billion.

WWE is currently set to hold two special events in September. One is the return of Payback Premium Live Event, and the other is the company's epic return to India in the form of its Superstar Spectacle event. The show will be the first time since 2017 the promotion has traveled to India.

Dana White recently spoke about UFC and WWE's future under the Endeavor merger

In a recent interview with Forbes, Dana White spoke on his predictions for UFC, and other companies' "synergy" under the Endeavor umbrella.

White predicted that fans of both sports could see super weekend events, where both companies hold shows in the same city. He also indicated that, at the end of the day, both companies will continue to run the way they always have.

"I think that when you look at the synergies between the two companies, I'm gonna do what I always do. I'm gonna continue to run this business the way that I always have. They will continue to run their business the way they always have...But then when you start talking about -- when we roll into cities -- you can have a city that wants UFC, WWE, and you could do bull riding that same weekend. When you look at the parent company [Endeavor] and all the things that we're creating and building inside the parent company, this thing's gonna turn into a sports juggernaut," said Dana White.

