WWE announces massive event in India, date and location revealed 

WWE is set to return to India for a massive show, and the event is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 8, 2023.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta first broke the story in May regarding the highly-anticipated WWE event in India. The promotion has acknowledged its massive fanbase in the sub-continent, previously delivering a House Show in December 2017.

WWE India's official social media handle confirmed the news earlier today. The post included details on the date and location of the upcoming event. Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium will host the event, and fans can pre-book their tickets on BookMyShow here.

The show is titled WWE Superstar Spectacle, and the poster for the event features several top names from RAW and SmackDown.

The star-studded list of superstars on the official announcement poster includes current champions World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Former champions like Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Natalya, and Jinder Mahal are also shown on the poster. While fans expect Mahal to potentially get a massive push ahead of the India event, other talents, including Shanky, Indus Sher, and Guru Raaj, are expected to compete in big matches on the show.

What happened at the last WWE Live India Supershow 2017?

This isn't the first time the promotion will host a big show in India. Top superstars previously toured the country in 1996, 2002, 2016, and 2017.

The last SuperShow in 2017 saw Jinder Mahal lock horns with Triple H in the main event. The Game was a hot favorite in the match and defeated his opponent following two devastating Pedigrees.

The show also featured fan-favorite stable, The SHIELD, with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose in action against the team of The Bar and Samoa Joe. The 2017 show also saw memorable high-profile matches featuring Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and others.

As of this writing, there are no additional updates on scheduled matches for the upcoming House Show in Hyderabad, India. However, the event could influence several storylines and superstars' push over the next month.

