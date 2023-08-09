Latest on potential WWE talent releases - Reports

The latest reports suggest that the rumors about World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) releasing their talent were circulated by "shoddy sources."

In April 2023, the Stamford-based promotion announced a partnership with UFC's parent company, Endeavor. During this time, it was heavily teased that a large chunk of superstars may be on their exit due to budget cuts.

The reason why roster cuts grew stronger in April was that during the pandemic in 2020, WWE swept off and shed dozen of their talents and members at once. This move by the former CEO Vince McMahon and the company drew a lot of attention, keeping multiple superstars on their toes about their release.

Surprisingly, after the 2023 WWE Draft, the Stamford-based promotion did not let go of any talent despite heavy NXT call-up penetration on the main roster.

As per Fighful Select, they have spoken to several staff and talents within the promotion. However, the said personnel noted that they had not heard anything about roster cuts throughout 2023, and these rumors did not emerge in any discussions backstage.

"Fightful spoke to numerous talent and staff After the last week and they claim they hadn't heard anything about rumored cuts to talent throughout this year that was circulated by shoddy sources. Even after the rumors emerged, there wasn't much discussion about it backstage."

Triple H @TripleH



Incredibly proud of these new company records across the board.



Thank you to Detroit and to the @WWEUniverse across the globe who tuned in and made this year’s Biggest (EVER) Party of the Summer…Incredibly proud of these new company records across the board.Thank you to Detroit and to the @WWEUniverse across the globe who tuned in and made this year’s #SummerSlam a historic one. pic.twitter.com/3RzxlnxBEO

WWE never consider Jey Uso to dethrone Roman Reigns

At this year's SummerSlam, Jey Uso went against his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title and The Tribal Chief's position.

Jey was unsuccessful in his mission, thanks to his brother Jimmy as he turned his back on his brother and cost him the chance to defeat Roman. It was irresistibly painful for the WWE Universe to see Jimmy betray his twin brother.

However, irrespective of Jimmy's interference, the company had no plans to strip the title from Roman Reigns at the hands of Jey Uso.

Dave Meltzer recently noted that the Stamford-based promotion had plans for The Tribal Chief as a champion months ahead.

"I never even heard anyone discuss that as a possibility. I mean, obviously, they've already got whatever it is. They've got plans going for Roman as champion for months down the line, so Jey wasn't going to win."

WWE is on an incredible run after SummerSlam 2023 success. Only time will tell if they have plans to release a few of its talent due to whatsoever reasons.

