Did WWE ever consider Jey Uso to dethrone Roman Reigns? Exploring recent report

Jey Uso was unsuccessful in capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The challenger got his moment and was inches away from victory before Jimmy Uso betrayed him. However, the title seemingly wouldn't have changed hands with or without his twin.

Jey Uso went alone into his Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief had an advantage since Solo Sikoa assisted him later in the matcher. Jimmy, the challenger's only ally at the time, returned at the match's end to betray his brother.

While on McGuire on Wrestling, Dave Meltzer revealed that Jey Uso was never discussed as a possibility to win against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam. He stated that the Stamford-based promotion already had plans for The Head of the Table as a champion months ahead.

"I never even heard anyone discuss that as a possibility. I mean, obviously, they've already got whatever it is. They've got plans going for Roman as champion for months down the line, so Jey wasn't going to win." (H/T SeScoops)

Jimmy was initially written off television leading up to The Biggest Party of the Summer. This came after Reigns and Solo attacked him on a previous episode of SmackDown.

What is Roman Reigns' status after SummerSlam?

Jimmy Uso showed no remorse against his brother at SummerSlam 2023

There were already initial reports that The Tribal Chief may be absent from WWE programming after SummerSlam. However, an accident in the match might further prove this.

It was stated that Roman Reigns was injured in his latest title bout, and there are no plans for him to appear on television in the future months. Still, this injury did not change any creative projects, and storylines won't be affected.

For now, it seems like the Stamford-based promotion will focus on Jimmy and Jey's feud. It would not be a shock if Solo Sikoa also injects himself into his brother's rivalry.

Will Jimmy vs. Jey Uso culminate at WrestleMania 40?

A singles match between the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions will surely be a major one deserving of a grand stage at WrestleMania. However, this dream of theirs might not come true just yet.

WrestleVotes reported that although one person voiced out The Usos facing each other at WrestleMania, they may not pursue it as 35 weeks is too long to build the bout.

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will ever capture the gold in WWE again and when he could finally get revenge on his brother.

