A 'Brother vs. Brother' match between Jimmy and Jey Uso is inevitable, as the former turned on the latter during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam. However, it has been reported that the bout might not happen at the biggest event in wrestling.

Jey was about to pin The Tribal Chief to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event. But his twin brother made a shocking appearance and cost him the match. This left many fans shocked, as The Usos were feuding with Roman and Solo Sikoa. This allowed Reigns to emerge victorious and retain the title.

WrestleVotes recently reported on Twitter that at least one person in the creative team wants Jimmy and Jey Uso's first match against each other to happen at WrestleMania 40. However, it was noted that it's unlikely WWE will wait that long, as the event is 35 weeks away. It's likely that the bout will happen sooner than that.

"Hearing that at least one creative force backstage wants WWE to wait for WrestleMania to do the first Uso ‘Brother v Brother’ match. However that’s unlikely at this point I’m told, with the feeling that 35 weeks is too long of a stretch," WrestleVotes reported.

Jey Uso wants to face his brother Jimmy at WrestleMania

The Usos are one of the most successful tag teams in the history of WWE. They've held multiple titles and they headlined WrestleMania for the first time this year.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jey Uso stated that his dream match is to face Jimmy Uso at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy," said Jey.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this week. It'll be interesting to see what happens in The Bloodline storyline next during the show.

