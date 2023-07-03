"Me vs. him at WrestleMania" - Jey Uso wants massive dream match and it's not Roman Reigns

Money in the Bank 2023 is in the books, and it was a night to cherish for Jimmy and Jey Uso as they defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War.

The main event of MITB was an engaging affair that added another chapter to a storyline widely considered one of the best in WWE history.

Before the WWE premium live event in London, The Usos sat down for an insightful interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helw. They were asked about potentially facing each other in the near future.

Jimmy and Jey Uso might still have unfinished business with Roman Reigns, as even fans want one of the twins to face the Tribal Chief at SummerSlam. Beyond their ongoing issues with Reigns, The Usos would also love to wrestle against each other at WrestleMania.

Jey Uso admitted that he'd like to have a one-on-one match with his brother before his career ends. Their feud should also involve WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, as Jey Uso added below:

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy." [H/T Fightful]

We never pitched a split: Jimmy Uso on possibly wrestling Jey Uso

The Usos will inarguably be remembered as one of the greatest modern-day tag teams in professional wrestling. They are one of the rare duos who've never had an on-screen rivalry, possibly due to their exceptional accolades as a tandem, which includes eight tag team title reigns.

Jimmy Uso stated that while they've personally spoken about a feud, The Usos have never directly pitched WWE the idea for them to go their separate ways.

Jimmy explained that they've always wanted to be the best tag team in the world - which he believed they were - but noted that the former tag team champions now had singles aspirations following their recent work in WWE.

"We never pitched a split. This naturally, organically happened. If [Jey] is the one right now, let's go—Vice versa. What's kept us wanting to be a tag team has put us here today. We've been so, 'we're going to be the best damn tag team in the world,' which we are. Now we also have a chance to be the best damn singles champion ever," said Jimmy.

Would you like to see Jey vs. Jimmy at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

