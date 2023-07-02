"I can't wait" - After Money in the Bank, WWE fans now want top star to dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns' empire took another massive blow as Jey Uso finally pinned him for the first time in over three years at Money in the Bank. The focus is now on what's next for The Tribal Chief, and fans believe he needs to put the title on the line against a top name at SummerSlam.

One of the biggest reasons Roman Reigns has had a record-setting title run is the help he's received from his Bloodline stablemates. With The Usos no longer by his side, Roman is experiencing a long-awaited downfall.

The Bloodline Civil War lived up to fans' expectations as The Usos beat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa after a fantastic match.

Jey Uso did the honors of giving Reigns a rare pinfall loss, and it could have also been WWE's way of foreshadowing a potential SummerSlam clash. Jey has unsuccessfully tried to dethrone his cousin twice in the past, but the WWE Universe would love to see him get a third shot at taking Reigns down at SummerSlam.

As you can see in the tweets below, several fans want Jey to take on Reigns for the third time at SummerSlam, with some even wanting to see Roman finally drop his world championship.

Main Event @dc_macoba @TheEnemiesPE3 It would be poetic if Roman loses the title to Jey Uso at Summerslam 3 years after Roman's return I can't wait @TheEnemiesPE3 It would be poetic if Roman loses the title to Jey Uso at Summerslam 3 years after Roman's return I can't wait

Ghidheon @Ghidheon_ My highlight of yesterday was Roman Reigns getting pinned after almost 4 years.



I need that title off him next, it’s been a good ride. My highlight of yesterday was Roman Reigns getting pinned after almost 4 years. I need that title off him next, it’s been a good ride.

Jay🟧 @Bubba23XIfan

Just reinforced the notion that Roman is weak and couldn't have won as many as he did without help.



#MITB

#WWE

#WeakChampion Roman Reigns pinned for the 1st time in over 3 years. Hopefully his title run will be over next.Just reinforced the notion that Roman is weak and couldn't have won as many as he did without help. Roman Reigns pinned for the 1st time in over 3 years. Hopefully his title run will be over next. Just reinforced the notion that Roman is weak and couldn't have won as many as he did without help.#MITB #WWE#WeakChampion

👁 @stoisesnacks 🏼 pleaseeee let this happen @TheEnemiesPE3 my prayers are being answered🏼 pleaseeee let this happen @TheEnemiesPE3 my prayers are being answered 🙏🏼 pleaseeee let this happen

flock™ @AchaFlocka Roman Reigns finally got pinned. Now hopefully next time it’s for his belt.



Hate that guy. Roman Reigns finally got pinned. Now hopefully next time it’s for his belt. Hate that guy.

While Jey Uso beating Roman Reigns at SummerSlam is one option, fans also had a few other ideas about what could be next in store for one of the most dominant World Champions in wrestling history.

Fantasy Tripping @Gold_Mind24 @brandnewdrip I've been anticipating this part of Roman's arc for so long.And it's finally here! I can't wait to see how he portrays losing his mind as his empire continues to crumble. We've gotten glimpses before but now I expect all the ugly emotions he tries to keep locked in to go wild lol @brandnewdrip I've been anticipating this part of Roman's arc for so long.And it's finally here! I can't wait to see how he portrays losing his mind as his empire continues to crumble. We've gotten glimpses before but now I expect all the ugly emotions he tries to keep locked in to go wild lol

Toxplicity (Caleb) @Toxplicity_ @brandnewdrip Roman will blame Solo and then Solo turns his back to side with The Usos and they put Roman down. Heyman sneaks away till they leave and Damien Priest cashes in? Heymans new guy… Or does Cody come out? @brandnewdrip Roman will blame Solo and then Solo turns his back to side with The Usos and they put Roman down. Heyman sneaks away till they leave and Damien Priest cashes in? Heymans new guy… Or does Cody come out?

What happened in The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank involving Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa?

Fittingly enough, The Bloodline match was given the most time on the card as the four Samoan stars wrestled a 32-minute contest to close out Money in the Bank.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa got the main event underway, and as expected, the London fans were at their vocal best as they jeered Roman Reigns. The heels in the storyline, Roman and Solo, had the upper hand for major parts of the match as The Usos pulled off a typical babyface comeback.

The closing minutes of the match felt like a thriller movie unfolding as there came a moment where it felt like The Usos were about to lose. Roman looked to execute a double pin on Jey and Jimmy after a Spike/Spear combo, but the twins incredibly kicked out, leading to one of the loudest pops of the night.

The final sequences saw Jey Uso stun Reigns with a low blow before peppering the World Champion with superkicks. He then hit the top-rope splash, covered Roman for the three-count, and picked up one of the most significant victories in recent times.

Did you enjoy The Bloodline Civil War? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes