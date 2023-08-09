Impact of Roman Reigns' injury on creative plans - Reports

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced each other in WWE's first Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam. Unfortunately for Reigns, he reportedly sustained an injury during the bout.

The Tribal Chief proved to the world yet again that he is indeed greatness on a different level as he retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso over the weekend. It looked like Main Event Jey had the match won until Jimmy Uso appeared out of nowhere and cost him the match.

Jey Uso had single-handedly fought off Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns during the Tribal Combat match. After driving Sikoa through a table, he hit Reigns with a Splash. The referee was close to the three count when Jimmy pulled Jey out of the ring and superkicked him. Reigns capitalized on the moment and speared Jey through the table to win the match.

A report stated that Reigns was injured during the match and that there were no plans for him to appear on WWE TV for the upcoming months. Now, Fightful Select states that Reigns' injury has not disrupted any creative plans and storylines will go on unaffected.

What's next for Jimmy Uso after helping Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam?

In a twist that nobody saw coming, Jimmy Uso cost Jey the WWE Universal Championship and the right to be called the Tribal Chief at WWE SummerSlam. After interfering and helping Roman Reigns retain the title, Jimmy walked away without saying anything.

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Jimmy Uso's next move was announced. He will be present on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to address his actions and answer the fans.

Jimmy's betrayal of Jey at The Biggest Party of the Summer was one of the most astonishing moments of the night and will certainly require an explanation.

