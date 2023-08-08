WWE finally announces what's next for Jimmy Uso after he betrayed his brother

Jimmy Uso broke a million hearts around the world when he betrayed his brother at WWE SummerSlam, robbing him of the opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and become the new Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns won yet again, and now, the promotion has announced what's next for Jimmy.

Jimmy was ruled out of action during an episode of SmackDown, where Jey was forced to watch him get beaten down by Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. He was destroyed and put through a table. Jimmy was then placed in an ambulance and carted away with an injury.

No one expected him to return in time for SummerSlam, but that's precisely what he did. The superstar was at the event, and instead of helping Jey take revenge on Roman Reigns, the star took his brother out.

As a result of the interference, Reigns was able to take out Jey, which allowed him to not only retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but also his title of the Tribal Chief.

On RAW, the promotion has announced that Jimmy Uso would be present on SmackDown this week to address his actions. Fans and Jey Uso will finally get the answers they are all waiting for.

Are you looking forward to SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here