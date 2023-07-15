WWE confirms Bloodline member has suffered major injury; future is unclear

The Bloodline has not had the best few weeks in WWE recently, having fallen apart with The Usos turning their back on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa recently. Now, WWE has provided an update about Jimmy Uso, who was assaulted viciously by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa last week on SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso confronted Reigns and Sikoa on SmackDown following the Usos' win at Money in the Bank. Reigns was teary and was seemingly going to give up his title as The Tribal Chief when Jey Uso asked, but then he attacked them. Jey Uso was tied up in the ring ropes and forced to watch while Reigns and Sikoa launched a vicious attack on Jimmy.

The Bloodline truly ended once and for all, as Jimmy was put through the table with a big dive. He had to be rushed backstage and taken away on a stretcher.

Now, on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole said that Jimmy Uso had suffered a ruptured Rib Cartilage. Not only that, but his future is very unclear as he will be out for quite a bit of time.

Jey Uso is on his own for now, heading into SummerSlam, and the star is sure to seek revenge against Reigns.

