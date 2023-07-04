UFC-WWE merger interfered with Triple H's plans - "It's just slowed down the process"

Earlier this year, the UFC-WWE merger united the two companies under a new entity called TKO Group Holdings, as Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC, acquired a majority stake in the professional wrestling organization. The strategic alliance is expected to pave the way for lucrative broadcast deals, potentially enhancing the valuation of both organizations.

It has now come to light, however, that the highly anticipated launch of WWE's 'NXT Europe' has faced delays due to the UFC-WWE merger. Originally scheduled to launch in 2023, the creation of 'NXT Europe' took a hit by the merger and the changes brought about by Endeavor. Paul Levesque (Triple H), the COO of WWE, recently acknowledged the delay of the plan, assuring fans that the intention to expand globally remains unchanged.

Triple H was questioned about the potential influence of the UFC-WWE merger on the delay of the 'NXT Europe' project at the post-Money in the Bank press conference. He stated:

"It's just slowed down the process I think. At some point, end of last year, whatever it is, we said in 2023 it would happen. Not having a crystal ball to see where everything was headed at that moment in time, obviously this transition with this merger with UFC with Endeavor and TKO, it's changed the timeframe. But I think the intent is still the same."

Triple H added:

"I mentioned under the premise of WrestleMania and premium live events going global, we're a global company. We're looking to be everywhere. And I think ... there are a lot of amazing talents here, internationally. And we'd love to explore that and give them opportunities to shine on the biggest stage possible and see what we can do with that. It's just going to take a little bit of time."

UFC-WWE merger: WWE is exploring major changes for Monday Night Raw

Following the UFC-WWE merger, significant changes are being expected for Monday Night Raw. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, American journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE is postponing all major developments and projects until the merger is finalized.

However, he also claimed that fresh concepts for the WWE's weekly flagship program Monday Night Raw are being discussed. Furthermore, the WWE is deferring significant changes to NXT until the UFC-WWE merger is properly completed. Meltzer stated:

"We were told the merger not being finalized is holding up major changes happening but there is talk of at least exploring major changes for Raw with new ideas when the merger takes place.”

