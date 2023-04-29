Did Triple H tease a huge change to WWE SmackDown as part of the draft?

Triple H has been a regular on WWE TV recently – whether it has been to assure fans that "nothing is changing" after WWE's merger with UFC, to announce the WWE Draft, or reveal the new World Heavyweight Title. Based on a single comment he made, The Game may have teased a big change to SmackDown.

Triple H revealed that this year, SmackDown would get the first pick and it became clear throughout the night that the blue brand got equal picks. It wasn't uncommon in the previous editions for RAW to get three picks, while SmackDown got two – this was because of the need for a bigger roster for the three-hour show.

With Triple H making it clear that there was going to be an equal number of picks, he may have possibly teased SmackDown becoming a three-hour show.

This would, of course, be a big change if it happens. It would guarantee hundreds of millions of extra dollars in revenue for WWE through broadcasting deals. But it might make fans sour on SmackDown – which has largely been considered the better brand in the last few years.

However, it should be noted that there is no confirmation of this whatsoever. If it were up to WWE executives, SmackDown would undoubtedly be a three-hour show.

