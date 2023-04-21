After WWE's sale earlier this month and a recent interview with company CEO Nick Khan stating there will be "aggressive" cutbacks, multiple talents are reportedly said to be concerned with their job security.

Last year, under the leadership of Triple H, many stars such as Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Karrion Kross, who were released by the previous regime, returned to the company.

A report made by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier today stated that the words of Nick Khan recently have "led to a lot of concern among talent."

Since World Wrestling Entertainment merged with the UFC, Vince McMahon returned to the public eye once again as he was front and center doing interviews when the news broke.

Will Triple H remain in control of WWE Creative?

With Vince McMahon now back in the fray, many fans are questioning whether or not he will return to control the company's creative department, despite his son-in-law assuming the role in July 2022.

Despite some worries, Nick Khan recently stated in an interview with Lightshed Live that the creative responsibilities of WWE are still very much on the shoulders of Triple H.

"Paul's (Triple H)nin charge of creative. If he wants input from Vince or Vince has ideas then he and Paul are gonna communicate, that's always gonna be the case. We're lucky to have Vince. We're lucky to have Paul in control of creative," Khan added. (H/T PostWrestling)

Since taking over as head of creative in July last year, it could be argued that the overall quality of both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown has significantly improved under The Game's leadership.

