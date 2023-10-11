Potential reason behind recent CM Punk references in WWE - Reports

A potential WWE return for CM Punk has been one of the most hotly debated topics within the wrestling community for weeks, with many pointing to perceived "teases" and "references" to The Voice of The Voiceless on WWE TV. Today, we've learned what could be driving these teases, and if their merit holds any weight.

Last month, reports of CM Punk and WWE negotiating a return to the promotion spread like wildfire. Currently, the prevailing theory is that both parties are not necessarily engaged in active talks on a return, but both are open to the concept of a new deal.

One thing that has been getting fans particularly excited is the numerous perceived references to CM Punk made by WWE Superstars and on-air talent. These include commentator Corey Graves dropping two quotes commonly attributed to Punk during both Monday Night RAW and the company's Fastlane PLE; and more.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, sources have indicated that these teases and sly mentions were most likely "not cleared" beforehand. More so, the outlet reports that those making the references may be doing so to "get under CM Punk's skin".

Fightful Select notes that sources within WWE deny any rumors that the company and CM Punk are engaged in ongoing talks regarding a return. However, these same sources did confirm that Punk had sent "feelers" to gauge whether or not there was interest on the part of the company. Furthermore, there is speculation that Punk is playing the waiting game to see if WWE will approach him first.

Eric Bischoff makes it clear if/when CM Punk should return to WWE

One of the most powerful voices in professional wrestling is arguably former RAW General Manager, and President of WCW, Eric Bischoff. Bischoff is a man who certainly knows controversy, and how to turn it into cold hard cash.

Recently, on an episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff made it clear which WWE Priemum Live Event he believes CM Punk - if he were to return to WWE - should appear in. The former GM noted that the 2024 Royal Rumble would be the best option for the company, rather than the rumored Survivor Series return date.

“Absolutely. No question about it. They don’t need Chicago pop. Chicago is going to pop anyway, whether he shows up or not. No added value. None. Zero.” Said Eric Bichoff

A return at the Royal Rumble would certainly be poetic, as the historic event was the last WWE pay-per-view that the Voice of the Voiceless ever competed in for WWE. Punk, who drew #1 in the 2014 Royal Rumble, would be eliminated later on in the night by Corporate Kane.

The 2014 Rumble itself is an infamous event, with a newly returned Batista winning it all to a chorus of boos.

