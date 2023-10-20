CM Punk returning at Survivor Series should be kept as a surprise, says WWE veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has commented on whether WWE should announce CM Punk's return or keep it as a surprise if the two parties agree to work with each other again.

The Straight Edge Superstar parted ways with the global wrestling juggernaut in 2014 after he was released from his contract. He went on to sign with AEW in 2021, but he was fired from Tony Khan-led promotion following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In in London. This year's Survivor Series is scheduled to take place in his hometown of Chicago, and many people are expecting him to show up at the event, although nothing has been made official.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager stated that if CM Punk were to return to WWE, it should take place at Survivor Series and be kept as a surprise.

"With Punk if they wanted to make an impact, he's been on national TV, even though not theirs, here for the past couple years part of the time. But they're gonna sell out the United Center and Survivor Series, they don't need to sell pay-per-views anymore but they still gonna do a massive viewership. But to make a moment, to get, you know, started with something with Punk instead of just wasting his first match or just 'Hey, we're gonna have him do a promo,'" Cornette said. [12:16 - 12:50]

He went on:

"What the f**k, letting him be there. I think to see in front of that backdrop, that crowd, if he was to come out and it's right there... he's the most unpredictable man in f*****g wrestling, the most dangerous man in f*****g wrestling, the most controversial man, whatever superlative they want to go with, people love him, people hate him, the wrestlers love him, the wrestlers hate him, he gets in fights in ring, he gets in fights in the locker room. He's a true lone wolf, you don't know where his head's at, but he's got a moral compass of some description that he sticks to, but he could do anything that he wants within that heel or babyface. And, it's an impactful debut. So, I don't think that would need to be advertised ahead of time, because it would be an angle, an advertisement to build something that would be advertised ahead of time." [12:50 - 13:55]

Jim Cornette on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE under Triple H

It was reported that Vince McMahon is no longer a part of the creative process and will solely serve as the Executive Chairman of the board. WWE was purchased by Endeavor, and the decision to give Triple H full control of the creative team was made by the CEO, Ari Emmanuel.

Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon made the decision not to re-sign CM Punk. Jim Cornette pondered on his podcast whether Vince's decision still stands now that The Game has complete control.

He also questioned whether CM Punk would be able to return to WWE now that Triple H is in control of the Stamford-based promotion's creative team. Only time will tell whether or not Punk actually returns to WWE.

