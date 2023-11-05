The Vampire Diaries: Were Damon and Elena always supposed to end up together? Explained

In the emotional series finale of The Vampire Diaries, initially, one of the show's creators, Kevin Williamson, planned to pair Elena (played by Nina Dobrev) with Stefan (portrayed by Paul Wesley) as they had their charm and even exploring the love triangle for the three, before Elena and Damon came together.

Later in the series The Vampire Diaries, fans were moved to tears as they witnessed the heart-wrenching moment when the Salvatore brothers, Stefan and Ian Somerhalder (Damon), grappled over who would make the ultimate sacrifice to save Mystic Falls.

Elena, Stefan, and Damon from the show The Vampire Diaries

Ultimately, Stefan, who had recently become human again, chose to give up his future with his wife, Caroline, played by Candice King, in order to protect his beloved town and his brother.

In a saddening scene, Stefan injected Damon with the cure for vampirism and took his place in the dangerous act of saving Mystic Falls.

He explained to Damon that he had a long time ahead with Elena, focusing on the depth of their brotherly love.

Kevin Williamson had originally envisioned Elena ending up with Stefan, not Damon, and he had even contemplated revisiting the love triangle before concluding the series.

This information gives us an interesting new view of how the romantic relationship in the show changed as the series proceeded and took various unexpected twists and turns.

Co-creators' view for Stefan And Elena: Could they be the main couple in The Vampire Diaries

Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries

In an interview with Deadline, Kevin Williamson said the following about The Vampire Diaries:

"I always had this idea that it would be Stefan and Elena as the main couple. They were the heart of the show."

He also quoted,

"But, you see, when we lost Elena in season 6, it became tricky. Nina, who played Elena, could only come back for one episode.

Maybe if she could've returned for the whole season, we might have steered back in that direction. But trying to do it justice in just 42 minutes was quite a challenge."

Looking at the series finale now, where Elena and Damon enjoy a long, happy life together, finding peace after missing their departed loved ones, it's challenging to envision the show concluding any other way than the one now, which is close to the viewer's heart.

The Vampire Diaries has frequently emphasized the fact that Elena is Stefan's true love, and Elena had to become a vampire to be with Damon.

However, to conclude, we can definitely say that now that the viewers enjoy this ending where Elena is with Damon, the creators of the show are also contended.