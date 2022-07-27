Who did Kaya Scodelario play in Skins? Role explored as actress reacts to Euphoria on TikTok

Skins actress Kaya Scodelario recently took a playful jab at the hit HBO series, Euphoria. The 30-year-old posted a video on her TikTok account where she pretended to look shocked and puzzled before shrugging the issue off, while a voiceover said,

"Watching Euphoria for the first time thinking this is crazy for 17-year-olds then remembering what I was doing on TV at 14."

Her TikTok has been viewed over 13 million times and has garnered over 14k comments.

The actress played Effy Stonem in the UK show Skins. The show had many similarities to Euphoria. Both the shows followed similar themes of teen dr*g use, s*x, LGBTQ+ issues, abuse and trauma. She captioned the TikTok video, clarifying that she was "grateful" for the opportunity she had, but also pointed out her conflict by writing:

"Will always be grateful. But yeah safeguarding really wasn't a thing back then…"

Kaya Scodelario's role in Skins was similar to Euphoria's Rue

Ever since Euphoria debuted in 2019, audiences have drawn parallels between the show and the 2007 UK drama, Skins. Fans have posted detailed analogies about how the two shows are similar or different in their themes and approach.

Many have even chalked out behavioral similarities between the characters of the two shows.

Kaya Scodelario played Effy Stonem in the UK series. She is the younger, rebellious sister of Nicholas Hoult’s Tony Stonem. She was portrayed as a mysterious character who didn't speak for the majority of the first season of the show. Effy had a deep connection to her sibling on the show and often wore dark clothes to reflect her somber personality.

These characteristics are very similar to Zendaya's character Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

Both the girls have dr*g addiction issues and internal conflicts that they don't share with their close ones. Both also deal with depression and have a wish to die. However, Rue hasn't actively tried to commit suicide, unlike Effy, who was rushed to the hospital after a suicide attempt in season four of Skins.

Age is also a major difference between the two actresses. Zendaya was 24 when she took on the role of Rue Bennett, while Kaya Scodelario was only around 14 years old when she stepped into the shoes of Effy Stonem.

Other similar characters in Euphoria and Skins

Many other characters in both the shows have been compared for similarities in their nature.

Maddy Perez is often compared to Katie Fitch from Skins. Both characters are shown to be highly confident while suffering from a fear of abandonment.

Cassie Howard and Michelle Richardson have some similarities as well. Both women are looking for validation, even if that means staying in a problematic relationship.

Jules Vaughn and Cassie Ainsworth are often categorized as similar characters for their dreamy approach to life. Both women feel like outsiders and are depicted as eccentric in their style.

Nate Jacobs shares similarities with James Cook. Both men have been shown to be aggressive and violent with a touch of affection. They are portrayed as manipulators suffering from anger issues.

Skins aired from 2007 to 2013 and ran for 7 seasons including a total of 61 episodes. The show was both a monetary and critical success, earning a large fanbase.

When compared to Euphoria, critics claim that Skins was more rooted in reality when compared to the harsh realities of life. The show is also said to have a diverse set of characters, with a few comic reliefs sprinkled amongst its dark theme.

While the HBO series is more gritty and dark in its portrayal of the characters, it also has some unrealistic takes on the high school wardrobe and other school activities. Both the shows have done a great job portraying difficult situations teenagers can get into, and have provided a window into their pshyc. The HBO show has already been renewed for a third season.

