Where was Netflix's The Gentlemen shot? Details explored ahead of premiere

The Gentlemen is an upcoming action-packed series from Guy Ritchie (known for Sherlock Holmes and Snatch). The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix this Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The Gentlemen is based in the universe of his 2019 film, which starred Charlie Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Grant, and Colin Farrell. Similar to the film, the upcoming Netflix series is also an action-packed comedy that will follow a new set of characters as they get embroiled in the British underworld.

Theo James leads the ensemble as Eddie Horniman, the estranged son of an aristocrat who, upon inheriting the family estate, discovers that it is situated atop Europe's largest cannabis farm. Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, and Peter Serafinowicz are among the supporting cast members along with Vinnie Jones and Giancarlo Esposito.

The Gentlemen is based in London, and this article explores some prominent locations around the UK where the series was filmed.

Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen filming locations explored ahead of its release on Netflix

The Gentlemen is centered around aristocratic gangsters in Britain as they poignantly go about their underworld business. With the plot of the story centered around London, United Kingdom, several shots of the series have been filmed across places in London, Slough, and Badminton.

London, UK

With the plot being primarily centered in and around London, the majority of the filming took place across locations around the city. Various cast and crew members were spotted across areas in London during the filming of The Gentlemen.

There are scenes in the trailer that follow car chases across the streets of London. Many indoor scenes have also been filmed across locations in the city.

Stoke Court, Stoke Poges, Slough, UK

Stoke Court in Slough, United Kingdom, served as one of the major filming locations for The Gentlemen. The protagonist Eddie Horniman (Theo James) inherits a sprawling estate from his late father. Scenes depicting the inherited estate have been filmed across the plush locations of Stoke Court in Stoke Poges. The Stoke Court is a historic mansion dating back to 1455 and is also listed as a heritage site. Stoke Court can be seen in the opening scenes of the trailer of the upcoming series.

The film crew used mansions and cottages to capture a range of sequences for the series. The area houses, some extravagant residences, and various outdoor and indoor scenes have been filmed across the region.

Badminton House, Gloucestershire, England

The Badminton House is a historical building located in Gloucestershire, England, and has served as the principal seat of the Dukes of Beaufort since the late 17th century.

The sequences featuring the estate have been filmed across this vast property. The location has been primarily used to film the scenes depicting the outdoor scenes in the estate inherited by Eddie. Along with the Stoke Court, the Badminton House serves as the major filming location for much of the series.

More about The Gentlemen

The upcoming Netflix series is an action-packed comedy series that sees the protagonist, Eddie, transition into an underworld boss after inheriting a massive estate from his father.

He and his brother Freddy (Daniel Ings) learn that Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) runs a vast marijuana empire under the compound and was in cohorts with their late father. Eddie slowly learns about the business and gets entangled in it after allying with Susie.

The Gentlemen will start streaming on Netflix on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The first season will have a total of eight episodes as per Netflix.