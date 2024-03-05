How many episodes are there in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen? Details explored ahead of Netflix premiere

The Gentlemen by Guy Ritchie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2024. The upcoming series is set in the same universe as the popular 2019 film of the same name by the director, which featured Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery, and Matthew McConaughey among others.

As per Netflix's Tudum, The Gentlemen will comprise a total of eight episodes, two of which have been directed by Guy Ritchie. Eran Creevy, David Caffrey, and Nima Nourizadeh will have also helmed episodes of the upcoming series, as per Collider.

The Gentlemen stars Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, and Daniel Ings in prominent roles. Viewers can expect an action-packed series synonymous with Guy Ritchie's style, and several comedic sequences that add to the narrative.

The Gentlemen - How many episodes are there and when will they be available for streaming on Netflix?

As mentioned earlier, Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, March 7, 2024. As per Netflix's Tudum website, all eight episodes will be available for streaming on the same day.

The streaming platform released several trailers in the last few months, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the title. The series takes viewers through the world of aristocratic gangsters in Britain and promises heaps of actions.

In an interview with Netflix, Guy Ritchie spoke about the tensions between the "aristocratic and the crooked" and said that that's where "all the fun lies."

"That’s really what the show is about — the evolution from zoo to jungle, and how to hunt in the jungle,” he said.

What is the plot of The Gentlemen?

While the series is not connected to the original film, it builds upon characters set in the same universe.

In the upcoming Netflix series, Theo James, who plays Eddie Horniman, the son of an English aristocrat, inherits an estate from his father. He soon discovers that the estate is linked to a notorious criminal organization.

Eddie and his brother Freddie (Daniel Ings) discover that their father ran a marijuana empire under their opulent estate, which provided him with a sizable portion of the family's wealth.

Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario), a clever and enigmatic woman, manages the company while her father, Bobbie (Ray Winstone) is incarcerated nearby. Eddie forms a tense alliance with Susie against the wishes of his family, becoming increasingly entangled in Britain's criminal underworld.

The official synopsis of the series as per Netflix reads:

"We meet Eddie Horniman as he inherits his father’s sizable estate… only to discover it’s part of a weed empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation."

It further continues:

"Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

As seen in the trailer, The Gentlemen also includes a commanding voiceover by Giancarlo Esposito (known for Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad). The ensemble cast includes Joely Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz, Max Beesley, Harry Goodwin, Ruby Sear, and Chanel Cresswell among others.

Those interested can watch The Gentlemen on Netflix this Thursday, March 7, 2024.