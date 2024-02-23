The Gentlemen trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways from the Guy Ritchie project

Guy Ritchie's upcoming drama-thriller series The Gentlemen is set to premiere on Netflix with 8 episodes on March 7, 2024. The series recently saw its trailer release, resulting in a huge hype increase.

Starring Theo James as Eddie Horniman, the trailer saw him inherit a sprawling estate from his father, only to discover that it has effectively been integrated into a cannabis empire headed by Kaya Scodelario's character Susie Glass.

The trailer revealed a range of details about the show's plot and gave fans an insight into what they can expect from the overall screenplay and the concept. Boasting a star-studded cast and an utterly unique concept, Eddie is seen embarking on a mission to save his family from the clutches of crime and hilariously utters the following dialogue:

"So to stop ourselves being associated with criminals, we are going to become criminals?"

Overall, the trailer promises a wild ride into the underbelly of crime in Britain and you will see many unique characters. Here, we look at the 3 major takeaways from the official trailer.

The Gentlemen TV series trailer: 3 Takeaways

#1 The series will have a bit of everything

Boasting a stellar cast with the likes of Vinnie Jones and Daniel Ings supplementing the stars of the show, The Gentlemen's trailer effectively promises an intense ride. It will have action, crime, drama, well-written comedy, and many hilarious characters.

The trailer, all 2 minutes and 41 seconds, is fascinating to watch and transports viewers into a hilarious world. With a total of 8 episodes set to be released all at once on March 7, fans can expect The Gentlemen to impress viewers in multiple ways.

#2 Guy Ritchie is all over the series

Right from his debut in the form of Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Guy Ritchie has worked on a range of classics, which meant fans were already looking forward to The Gentlemen. From his version of Sherlock Holmes to the Wrath of Man and Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, he boasts a stellar and unique aesthetic similar to how classic British television is filmed.

That is apparent concerning the trailer for The Gentlemen as well, as it gives an incredible insight into the adventure that Ritchie has in store for fans. The incredible trailer has it all, and fans will be impressed, especially with how it resembles Guy Ritchie.

#3 The Storyline

Apart from the technicalities of his work, Guy Ritchie's stories are generally incredible. As far as the trailer promises, the concept of The Gentlemen appears to have ticked all the boxes as well.

With a hilarious setup, some extraordinary characters, and comedy written into the concept, The Gentlemen's trailer gave signs of a story with much to unpack. The series can be expected to give its viewers some extraordinary characters who will be well-remembered for ages.

Hence, the series promises something for everyone, as far as its trailer is concerned. Ranging from comedy to a thoroughly engaging story and jam-packed action, the trailer seemingly gave evidence of its superhit potential. While it is too early to comment on the reception, fans will be excited about the release. They still have to wait until March 7, when all 8 episodes of season 1 will drop on Netflix.