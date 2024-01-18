Netflix's The Gentlemen: Complete list of cast in the series

The Gentlemen, an anticipated series on Netflix, is set to captivate viewers with its captivating story and exceptional cast. Fans can expect the series to hit screens in March 2024. This sequel to Guy Ritchie's 2019 film takes audiences into the depths of the British underworld, presenting a story full of mystery and intricate plotlines. At the center of it all is Theo James' character, who stumbles upon a hidden empire beneath the surface of his inherited estate.

With Theo James as the lead actor in the ensemble cast, it is sure that they will bring out an engaging story and a multilevel narrative. Featuring a plot that merges glamorous lifestyles and the underbelly of an expansive weed operation empire, The Gentlemen is set to become a powerful asset in Netflix’s library.

The stellar ensemble of Netflix's The Gentlemen: A glimpse into the world of mystery and crime

1) Theo James as Eddie Horniman

The series The Gentlemen is led by Theo James as Eddie Horniman, an estranged son of the English aristocrat. The life of Eddie is shocked when his father dies and leaves him a big inheritance: an estate filled with a cannabis plantation. The series focuses on Eddie and how he survives the intricate world of British criminal activities that are sometimes dangerous. Theo James is renowned for depicting Tobias "Four" Eaton in The Divergent Series.

2) Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Kaya Scodelario takes on the role of Susie Glass in the series. Though the details about her character are yet to be released, based on Scodelario's past performances, fans can expect a captivating and multi-dimensional portrayal that adds depth to the complex storyline of the show. Kaya Scodelario gained recognition for portraying Effy Stonem in the popular British teen drama series Skins.

3) Daniel Ings as Freddy Halstead

Expand Tweet

Daniel Ings portrays Freddy Halstead. Although his presence is more on the peculiar side of things, Ings distinguished himself as an actor for being versatile enough to take part in both onstage performances and critically appreciated films and TV shows after starring in Channel4/Netflix sitcom Lovesick, where he portrayed Luke Curran.

4) Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina

Expand Tweet

Joely Richardson takes on the role of Lady Sabrina, showcasing her talent and versatility as an actress. She gained recognition for portraying Julia McNamara in the popular TV drama Nip/Tuck and her captivating performance as Queen Catherine Parr in the historical fiction series The Tudors.

Her exceptional acting skills earned her a deserved Golden Globe nomination in 2005 for her work on Nip/Tuck, solidifying her status as a respected figure in both television and film.

5) Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Geoff Seacombe is played by Vinnie Jones, well-known for his tough-guy roles. Fans are excited to see how his character will add an intense element to the gripping storyline. Jones first made a splash in the movie industry with his role in Guy Ritchie's crime comedy Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. He has since graced the screen in notable films like Snatch, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Escape Plan.

6) Giancarlo Esposito, in an undisclosed role

Giancarlo Esposito will also appear in an unconfirmed role in The Gentlemen. As Esposito has few fantastic performances in his career, his character, despite the enigma around it, is likely to become an integral part of the series. Esposito is famous for his role as Gus Fring in the AMC crime drama Breaking Bad and its spin-off prequel, Better Call Saul.

Netflix's upcoming series, The Gentlemen, also boasts a power-packed supporting cast. Each actor will bring depth and nuance to their roles, adding to the series's authenticity.

Peter Serafinowicz, in an undisclosed role Max Beesley in an undisclosed role Harry Goodwins as Jack Ruby Sear as Gabrielle Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass

Netflix's crime-drama series, The Gentlemen, will debut in March 2024.