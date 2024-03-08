Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen ending explained: Bobby Glass makes a gentleman out of Eddie

The Gentlemen premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2024, and has been a great venture into the universe shown in the 2019 film by Guy Ritchie. The eight-episode series contains a lot of action, profanity, and funny moments, which are expected from a Guy Ritchie creation.

The plot follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James) who inherits a sprawling estate from his father and slowly gets engaged in the dangerous world of drug trafficking.

The series begins with Eddie suddenly having to take over his family estate upon his father's demise and ends with Eddie becoming the co-owner of a major drug business.

Bobby Glass and Susie turn Eddie into an aristocratic criminal by the end of The Gentlemen

Episode 8, the final episode of the series, is titled The Gospel According to Bobby Glass. The thrilling ending to the fast-paced series sees a major transformation in Eddie. He finally accepts his criminal side and becomes a stakeholder in the drug business he wanted to leave since the first episode of the series.

The final episode sees cannabis kingpin Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) inform Eddie and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) that he intends to sell the cannabis business to the highest bidder.

All they need to do is break the news to the right people and get their offers, which include manipulative drug baroness Mercy (Martha Millan), the slick scammer Sticky Pete (Joshua McGuire), and cunning American millionaire Stanley Johnston (Giancarlo Esposito).

Every bid must exceed £150 million and be sent by pigeon before the end of the week. However, Eddie and Susie decide to rig the transaction to eliminate their rivals.

Stanley is told he has won, but in reality, they have him detained for tax evasion after having obtained his tax records with the help of a few allies. Then Pete and Mercy are informed that Pete has prevailed.

Since she doesn't want to disturb her unsavory Colombian business partners, Mercy kills Pete with a hacksaw to take over his winning position.

The Duke and drug heiress are the only contenders left to take over Bobby's firm after Eddie and Susie have thug Henry Collins (Max Beesly) kill Mercy.

Eddie is a changed person by the end of the season, turning from an army soldier into an aspiring cartel leader. He accepts the criminal side of him and decides to increase his stake in the cannabis empire under his estate.

The finale also sees Freddie (Daniel Ings) survive an attack from Gospel John (Pearce Quigley). In another major revelation, Charly Horniman (Jasmine Blackborow) learns that she is the daughter of Geoff (Vinnie Jones) and not the late Duke of Halstead.

Bobby Glass plays the puppeteer in the season finale

The most shocking turn in the season finale was how Bobby Glass had been playing the puppeteer all along. He wanted to test Eddie and Susie to gauge whether they were fit enough to run his empire along with him or not.

Eddie finally accepts that he is embroiled in the cannabis empire and decides to invest in the business he wants to leave in the first episode. It was Bobby Glass who recognized the criminal inside Eddie and turned him to his side.

When Eddie and Susie buy the business, it works out in Bobby's favor.

The Gentlemen's closing scene reveals that Johnston has been imprisoned in the same luxurious rooftop sanctuary as Bobby. Bobby tells him about his life in prison and how it is not half as bad as it may seem from the outside.

“One could do a lot worse,” says Johnston, agreeing that he might soon get accustomed to his new life behind bars.

Before the credits of The Gentlemen start rolling, Bobby acknowledges Johnston by saying, "Spoken...like a true gentleman."

The Gentlemen's ending scene seems to suggest that Bobby may soon have Johnston under his thumb and played a long game to gain a strong ally for his drug business.

