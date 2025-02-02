Keebler’s launches new cookie: Flavor and product details explored

Keebler has unveiled a new permanent cookie variety— the Keebler’s Fudge Stripes Double Fudge, marking the first lasting addition to its Fudge Stripes lineup. The product, announced by parent company, Ferrero North America, on January 28, 2025, features a chocolate cookie base layered with a doubled fudge coating.

Available nationwide this month, the release aims to capitalize on sustained consumer demand for indulgent snacks.

A closer look at Keebler’s double fudge formula

Keebler Fudge Stripes Double Fudge cookies (Image via Ferrero North America)

The Double Fudge Fudge Stripes retain Keebler’s signature scalloped-edge shortbread cookie but replace the original vanilla base with a chocolate version. According to a Ferrero North America press release, the cookie is coated with two layers of fudge: a thicker version of the existing stripe pattern— to create a dual-texture experience.

Packaging images show darker-colored cookies compared to classic Fudge Stripes, with updated branding that emphasizes the word “double” in bold lettering. Kim Thomas, Keebler’s Fudge Stripes brand manager, stated in the announcement,

"If there's one thing we pride ourselves on at Keebler, it's our magical fudge, and with this delectable new offering, Ernie and the Elves have doubled the magic and the fun."

The reference to Keebler’s longtime mascots, Ernie and the Elves, aligns with the brand’s storytelling strategy, though no mechanical changes to production facilities were disclosed.

A permanent addition to the fudge stripes lineup

This release stands out as a milestone for Keebler, as it is the first permanent flavor added to the Fudge Stripes collection. While Keebler has previously introduced seasonal and limited-edition flavors, Double Fudge Stripes will now be a staple on store shelves.

Over the years, Keebler has produced more than 30 different varieties of cookies and sweets, from the classic Fudge Stripes to Sandies and special collaborations like Beetlejuice-themed treats. The decision to make this new flavor permanent highlights the brand's confidence in its appeal.

Availability and pricing strategy

Keebler Fudge Stripes Double Fudge cookies are rolling out at retailers nationwide this month. The suggested retail price for an 11.5-ounce package is $4.80. This new addition aims to provide an accessible and indulgent option for consumers seeking to elevate their snack time.

With its combination of a crispy chocolate base and a generous fudge coating, the new flavor promises to be a go-to choice for those who enjoy rich and chocolate-forward treats. Retailers across the country are expected to carry the product as part of Keebler’s commitment to making its offerings widely available.

Balancing nostalgia with innovation

Keebler’s marketing leans heavily on its heritage, with press materials emphasizing that the new cookies are still crafted in the Hollow Tree. The introduction of Keebler Fudge Stripes Double Fudge cookies is a reflection of the company’s ongoing efforts to innovate while staying true to its roots.

By making the Double Fudge cookies a permanent part of its lineup, Keebler aims to offer customers a reliable and delicious option for any occasion. The move is expected to strengthen Keebler’s position in the cookie market by appealing to those seeking a rich and satisfying treat.

Keebler's Double Fudge Fudge Stripes cookies strive to be a sweet testament to the brand’s dedication to delivering innovative flavors while retaining its classic appeal. With its permanent availability and rich chocolate flavor, it offers a compelling choice for anyone looking to indulge in a new favorite snack.

