Ernie Hudson Ghostbusters character explored as actor stuns with his fit appearance at 78

Ernie Hudson has recently grabbed headlines after he posted a few pictures on Instagram. The actor is mostly known for his performance as Winston Zeddemore in the films included under the Ghostbusters franchise. He returned in the latest installment titled Frozen Empire.

Hudson's social media photos featured him in a black T-shirt alongside dark jeans. His biceps and salt-and-pepper hair were also visible. He has been busy with the international press tour of the new Ghostbusters film and the photos were clicked at the event. The caption stated:

"Wonderful time in New York and London these past two weeks celebrating the premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. If you haven't had the chance to see it, go see it now!"

Hudson's fans took to the comments section to express their shock, saying it was hard to believe that Ernie is 78 years old. One of them wrote that he "doesn't age" and was looking different compared to how he was back in the 80s.

The new lineup of photos had a glimpse of Ernie Hudson sitting with Sherri Shepherd and Jimmy Fallon on their respective shows. Many other personalities were also spotted, including Paul Rudd, Annie Potts, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace.

Ernie Hudson Ghostbusters character and other details explained

Ernie Hudson's performance as Winston Zeddemore is always praised by the fans of all the installments. He is the main protagonist and the fourth member to arrive in the group. Winston had to go through a long process before he became a part of the parapsychologists.

He first appeared for an interview with Janine Melnitz who questioned him about his belief in things like mental telepathy and UFO. Winston replied that he was ready to believe if he was paid well. Ray Stantz and Peter Venkman came to the place at the same time and the former immediately selected him.

Starting from the second film, Winston had to work at another place since the group could not continue their business after being accused of a huge amount of collateral damage. He joined Ray to work as an entertainer at different parties.

Winston eventually became frustrated with his new job at one point and appeared for the trial along with the rest. The group's restraining order was reversed when they had a face-off with the Scoleri Brothers inside the court.

When the group separated another time, Winston launched a company called Zeddemore Industries. Winston later obtained his doctorate but continued to work with the group on multiple occasions. The character was always portrayed as a responsible person among the other group members.

Ernie Hudson addresses the 2016 reboot

When the Ghostbusters reboot was released around eight years ago, it tanked at the box office. Ernie Hudson spoke about the film while appearing for an interview with The Independent a few days ago.

He questioned the reasons behind opting for a reboot instead of making another film. He stated that he has always praised the work of director Paul Feig and continued:

"Fans were really invested in the story and the characters, and I think it was disappointing. I enjoyed the movie, but I think it wasn't what fans were hoping for."

As mentioned earlier, Hudson reprised his role in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which has reportedly collected approximately $71 million at the box office.