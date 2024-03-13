The Gap Band members list explored as Anthony Baby Gap Walker dies aged 60

The Gap Band member Anthony Baby Gap Walker has unexpectedly passed away due to complications resulting from neck surgery at an Ohio hospital. He was a part of the former group between 1979 and 2002. The band also announced his death on Instagram with a post that reads:

"GapX The Band will miss our friend, brother and band mate Anthony "Baby Gap" Walker. Gone too soon. We will never forget you!!!"

The comments section of the post was flooded with tributes from the band's followers, with most of them recalling the success of the group along with Anthony's contributions over the years.

The Gap Band was established by the Wilson brothers: Members and other details

The Gap Band was praised by the public for their flawless music. While the group had a long lineup of members in various departments, it originally consisted of the Wilson brothers as the leads, who also launched the band.

The official website of the band says that Charlie Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Ronnie Wilson were permanently featured in the projects over the years. The band's journey started many years ago in 1967 when the trio performed together and collaborated with Tuck Andress to establish a group.

In the initial stages, the band performed with multiple artists and groups, including The Rolling Stones. They also went on tours and appeared on stage with singers such as Mary J. Blige, Ja Rule, and many others.

Other artists joined the band during the time they released their albums and singles. The list also had Penny Ford who served as the vocalist along with many musicians, including Billy Young, Rudy Taylor, James "Jimi" Macon, Tommy Lokey, Ray Hayes, Ronnie Smith, and many others.

The Wilson brothers additionally worked as composers in the group. They were joined by many others like Oliver Scott, Malvin "Dino" Vice, Rudy Taylor, and Greg C Jackson.

Anthony Walker and his career explained in brief

As mentioned earlier, Anthony Walker came to be part of the band in 1979 and worked on albums released in the 80s. He also worked with artists like Rick James and George Clinton in his career. He contributed as a percussionist on the song, Snoop's Upside Ya Head, released by Snoop Dogg.

He gained recognition for his break dance skills and he reportedly made his debut as a dancer during the 70s and was a member of a dance group called Tidal Wave. However, the dance schedule left a bad impact on his body.

According to Vibe magazine, Walker established another group called Billy & Baby Gap in collaboration with Billy Young. He previously choreographed for Disney and was employed at a dance studio operated by actor John Travolta. He was featured in a TV show, America's Bandstand.

While he was hospitalized at the time of death, the circumstances leading to his surgery are yet to be disclosed. Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes where people have expressed their grief over his demise. As of this writing, detailed information on Anthony's survivors and early life remains unknown.