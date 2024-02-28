Potential Toronto Maple Leafs team band on the cards? Joseph Woll on piano gives lead singer shoutout to Mitch Marner 

By now, it's no secret that Joseph Woll has a penchant for all things music. The Toronto Maple Leafs goalie wowed fans with his mastery over the piano when he played Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar at the team’s Night With the Blue and White Gala event back in January.

Appearing on the recent episode of 'Blue Room', the Maple Leafs goaltender provided some insight into his musical inclinations, revealing a passion for the piano ever since growing up.

"When I was younger our family bought a big grand piano. I tried out piano lessons for a few months and it wasn’t really my thing. I wasn’t great at reading the music, so I kind of scrapped that and I ended up learning how to play by ear and play by memorization. That actually ended up making me love the piano that much more."

However, the conversation didn't stop there. Joseph Woll was jokingly teased about creating a band involving him and his teammates.

The 25-year-old goalie suggested various teammates for different musical roles, with Matthew Knies on guitar and Ryan Reaves on drums. However, Woll had one reservation,

"I don’t know if I’ve found a singer. I’ve heard Mark (Giordano) sing. I don’t think he’d be the best. (Mitchell) Marner looks like he’d be singing but, again, I don’t know if he’d be the best."

Having Mitch Marner as the lead singer would definitely bode well for the team's popularity among fans. If the Maple Leafs can break their Stanley Cup jinx this season, fans could urge this band to get together for a once-in-a-lifetime performance at the trophy parade.

Joseph Woll eyes NHL comeback as Maple Leafs recall goalie from AHL

Following a considerable spell on the sidelines, Joseph Woll is now eyeing a comeback to the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs brought Woll back into the NHL fold following a promising showing during his conditioning stint with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

The goaltender turned aside 36 of 37 shots to help guide the Marlies to a convincing 4-1 victory over Laval last Friday.

The game was the 25-year-old's first game back in action since suffering a high ankle sprain during the Maple Leafs' matchup against the Ottawa Senators back on December 7.

Prior to his injury, Joseph Woll had been putting together a solid campaign, boasting an 8-5-1 record with a commendable 2.80 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. His return adds depth to the Leafs' goaltending ranks and bolsters their options between the pipes alongside the likes of Martin Jones and Ilya Samsonov.