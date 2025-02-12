Crumbl releases new limited-time red boxes for Valentine’s Day 2025: Details explored

American cookie brand Crumbl has unveiled its red boxes for this Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. To mark this love week special, Crumbl is offering these dessert-filled red boxes in place of their signature pink boxes. The cookie brand took to Instagram to announce the rollout on January 31 and started taking pre-orders on February 6.

The red box comes in '6-pack' and '12 mini-pack' options, packed with a customizable set of cookies. A 6-pack box costs approximately $22.99 to $ 29. The limited-time red box is available for purchase from February 10 to 15 or till the stock lasts. Furthermore, customers can add gift wrapping by just paying $0.99 extra over the cost.

Crumbl replaced its pink box with the red box for Valentine's week

The iconic pink cookie box from Crumbl just got a replacement for a week to cheer the spirit of Valentine's Day. The newly showcased box features Crumbl's branding enclosed by a pink bow, complementing the occasion.

However, this shift is temporary and the label will return with the same brand color. Remember, customers can get their hands on red boxes only with 6-pack and 12-pack, all other boxes still come in pink hue.

Sawyer Hemsley, the co-founder of Crumbl, said the following in a press release on February 6, 2025:

"Crumbl pink is a key part of our brand. However, during a week so focused on love and gathering, we knew we wanted to do something special! The Red Box is a tribute to both Valentine's Day and the innovative spirit that continues to drive our brand."

The box can be customized with a variety of cookie options, including the newly introduced Valentine's special menu. Moreover, the company is offering Valentine-themed heart stickers along with the pack.

Since its debut in 2017, Crumbl has grown to be a widely recognized cookie label. The company offers a unique menu of six flavors each week, Milk Chocolate Chip cookie, however, is permanently available. The brand drops new flavors every Monday.

Crumbl also offers a Valentine's Day special menu

Apart from the special red box packaging, the cookie maker has rolled out a fresh menu of sweet delights. The menu is available from February 11-16. The new drops comprise:

Strawberry cake- It is made of two layers of strawberry cake. There is a strawberry cream cheese dressing in between and on the top.

It is made of two layers of strawberry cake. There is a strawberry cream cheese dressing in between and on the top. Chocolate Covered Strawberry - It is a chocolate cookie decked up with a layer of strawberry cream on the top with some hint of chocolate.

- It is a chocolate cookie decked up with a layer of strawberry cream on the top with some hint of chocolate. Molten Lava- This warm dessert is a chocolate cookie filled with hot fudge. It is sprinkled with powdered sugar.

This warm dessert is a chocolate cookie filled with hot fudge. It is sprinkled with powdered sugar. Milk chocolate chip- This is a classic milk cookie filled with chocolate chips.

This is a classic milk cookie filled with chocolate chips. The Original Pink Sugar- This delicacy uses almond cookies as a base and layered with almond sugar frosting.

This delicacy uses almond cookies as a base and layered with almond sugar frosting. Valentine's Confetti - This one is a soft sugar delicacy sprinkled with pink and red hearts.

This one is a soft sugar delicacy sprinkled with pink and red hearts. Valentine's M&M's Cookie- This cookie is loaded with M&M's colored candies.

Other than fresh packing and menu, the brand is also offering e-gift card options for Valentine's Day, ideal for distant loved ones. Another thing to keep in mind is that these red boxes are available only till the stock lasts. So, interested buyers are advised to order these from the app at the earliest.

