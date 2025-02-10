Dutch Bros' launches 2 new drinks for Valentine's Day: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Dutch Bros has released two new drinks for Valentine's Day 2025. These drinks are available for a limited time only and bring together flavors of chocolate and strawberry.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, many brands have introduced special food items and offers. The growing coffee chain Dutch Bros is no different. It has released two new drinks - Chocolate-covered Strawberry Mocha and Strawberries & Cream Rebel. These are already garnering great attention from fans, who are excited to try them.

Dutch Bros' Valentine's Day drinks explored

Both new drinks introduced by the Oregon-based coffee chain feature strawberry as their dominant flavor. While one is paired with chocolate, the other comes with an energy drink.

Their press release reads:

“Dutch Bros is embracing the season of love with two new drinks that are here to steal hearts and blow minds.”

Let's take a closer look at the drinks:

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mocha

This drink features a shot of espresso with strawberry, and chocolate milk, and is topped with heart sprinkles.

Strawberry & Cream Rebel

This drink features a blend of strawberry and cream mixed with the Rebel energy drink. It has a soft top and is finished with heart sprinkles.

Availability

Both these drinks can be ordered online through the company's website or at their retail outlets across the United States. They are available for a limited time only and the end date is currently unclear.

Dutch Bros to make special donation to charity on Valentine's Day

Along with releasing these two new drinks, the coffee chain has also announced a special donation on the occasion of Valentine's Day. They will be donating $1 from every drink sold on February 14, 2025, to local charities.

Dutch Bros' chief marketing officer Tana Davila said (via dutchbros.com):

“We’re thrilled to host our 19th annual Dutch Luv giveback with two new drinks for customers to fall in love with and a chance to make a difference with our giveback day. Uplifting organizations in the communities we serve is ingrained into who we are and what we do at Dutch Bros.

"Our amazing team and supportive customers are what make this giveback so impactful, year after year.”

This year, they will be donating to Houston Food Bank, Feeding San Diego, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome, and many more.

Dutch Bros' other new offerings

The coffee chain released two new cereal-based drinks earlier this year - Cinnamon Swirl and Marshmallow Dream.

Cinnamon Swirl

This brings together the flavor of cinnamon sugar cereal-flavored milk with a soft top and cinnamon sugar cereal crumbs. Customers can order this in the form of a Latte, Freeze, Chai Latte, or Protein Latte.

Marshmallow Death

This features marshmallow cereal-flavored milk with a soft top and marshmallow charms. This can also be ordered in the form of a Latte, Protein Latte, or Freeze.

Announcing these two products, Tana Davila said in a press release:

“This duo takes our customers back to those nostalgic, carefree mornings spent watching cartoons. Both drinks tap into the simple joy felt tasting the best part of breakfast - the delicious milk found at the bottom of the bowl.”

These drinks came out on January 3, 2025, and are also available for a limited period. Interested individuals can order them online or visit Dutch Bros outlets.

