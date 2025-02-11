Shake Shack launches new buy-one-get-one burger deal in time for Valentine's Day: Availability and details explored

The fast-casual restaurant chain Shake Shack is offering a special deal for this Valentine's Day. From February 11 to February 17, 2025, customers can get a buy-one-get-one offer on its SmokeShack burger.

The offer can be availed using the code BEMINE via the Shack mobile app or website. The maximum that can be saved by using this code is $10.49. It will also be available at participating Shake Shack stores across the US, not including airports, arenas, museums, stadiums, and travel plazas.

The BOGO offer cannot be claimed on walk-in and drive-thru orders or on any orders made via third-party delivery apps like Uber Eats or Grubhub. It does not include paid add-ons such as bacon, extra cheese, and avocado.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

How to avail the Valentine's BOGO at Shake Shack

In order to avail of the BOGO offer, customers have to place orders via the Shake Shack mobile app or the website. The app can be downloaded from the App Store (for iOS) and Play Store (for Android).

The offer is valid on pick-up orders. Since the offer is not available at all Shack locations, customers should verify the location of the nearest store where the offer can be availed. Once confirmed, they can add items to their cart.

Customers have to add a combo of two single patty SmokeShacks to their cart to claim the BOGO offer. At checkout, enter the code BEMINE. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers and promotions. Once the order is placed, customers can pick it up from the selected Shack location.

What is the SmokeShack?

The SmokeShack is a twist on the classic Shack cheeseburger. It features a beef patty, applewood-smoked bacon, and cherry pepper, topped up with the in-house Shacksauce served on toasted potato buns.

The burger is an interesting addition to the Shack's burger lineup. Some other options include the new Smokey Classic BBQ burger, which made it to Sportkskeeda's compilation of two fast food launches of 2024.

More about Shake Shack

Expand Tweet

Shake Shack, one of America's popular fast-food chains, had small beginnings. Back in 2001, it was a hot dog stand in Madison Square Park, New York City. In 2004, they opened a permanent kiosk. They started serving burgers and milkshakes alongside NYC-style hot dogs at the kiosk. The Shack now serves more than 300 locations in several countries, including UAE, Kuwait, and the UK.

Their menu has expanded since to keep up with trends and demands. They have more inclusive options and limited edition menus, including a white truffle-infused menu. They also introduced plant-based food options in their menu in May 2023.

Stay tuned to find similar food deals like Shake Shack's BOGO deal on the SmokeShack burgers for this Valentine's Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback