Peeps, the well-known marshmallow candy brand, recently rolled out six fresh flavors as this year's Easter offerings. The confectioner announced the launch of new flavors on its official Instagram account on January 3, 2025. The candy label has brought back a few classic flavors alongside these new variants.

Some of these items are exclusive to specific retailers. Peeps is well-known for its Easter lineup, and this year is no different. Along with new candy flavors, the confectioner also sells a chick-filled egg hunt and a gummies pack of different flavored gummies.

From Chocolate to Fruity Punch, Peeps is offering 6 new flavors

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

This year, the brand has come up with a variety of sweet options. The first one is Strawberry Flavored Delights Dipped in Milk Chocolate. These delights are available in chick-shaped marshmallow candies. This sweet delicacy is stocked in a variety of stores, and currently, a pack of 4 costs $2.69 at Target.

The second item, Rice Krispies Treats Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, is a collaborative effort of Snap, Pop, and Crackle to diversify this year's Easter basket. Rice Krispies treats flavored marshmallow chicks are available in packs of 5, 10, and 15 units, where a 10-count pack costs $1.47.

The next debut item on the list is PEEPS Cinnamon Churro Flavored Chicks. These flavored chick-shaped marshmallows are exclusively available at Kroger stores. The 10-count pack of this taste can be purchased for $1.79.

Then comes the PEEPS Breyers Cookies and Cream Flavored Chicks. Peeps teamed up with Breyers to offer this unique adaptation. Breyers Cookies & Cream Marshmallow Chicks are only available at Walmart. One pack of this sweet delicacy consists of 10 chicks and costs $1.47.

Another variant is PEEPS Chocolate Pudding Flavored Bunnies. The chocolate pudding-flavored marshmallow bunnies are available in 8 and 12-count packs, with the former costing $1.36 at Walmart.

The sixth novel flavor is PEEPS Tropical Punch Flavored Bunnies. One can exclusively find the Tropic Punch Marshmallow Bunnies on Dollar Tree shelves. This flavor comes only in a 4-count package with a price tag of $1.25.

Also read: Papa Johns' Heart-Shaped Pizza make a comeback for Valentine's Day: All you need to know

Other launches for Easter 2025

In addition to the fresh marshmallow flavors, the company has also introduced individually wrapped yellow mini marshmallow chicks, which are a lovely addition to any Easter basket. Another Walmart exclusive mini chicks are introduced, featuring three-colored chicks. The cost of this package is $9.94, and it contains 36 easter eggs.

The final confection rollout for this Easter is sweet and chewy jelly beans. These candies are available in four distinct flavors: blueberry, marshmallow, strawberry, and lemon. Walmart sells a pack of these jelly beans for $3.27 in a resealable pack.

Fans can enjoy other popular flavors besides the new releases, like cotton candy, fruit punch, or the original one. Moreover, the website offers tutorial videos to craft unique recipes like cupcakes and cookie pizzas.

Also read: Dairy Queen brings back its Mint Oreo Blizzard: Availability and product details explored

The candy brand's products available year-round in seasonal varieties are most linked to Easter. This year, the brand thrilled fans with new treats for the occasion. Fans can stock their favorite candies before they leave the shelves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback