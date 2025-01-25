Reese's Eggs comeback for a limited time: Product details and availability explored

Reese's Eggs has reintroduced its beloved Peanut Butter Eggs for a limited time. These eggs are direct from the factory and ship straight from Hershey’s Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Reese's Eggs are exactly what they sound like, that is, they are shipped directly to customers just days after being made. This ensures that they arrive fresh, which fans appreciate, as freshness makes a significant difference in the enjoyment of these Reese's candies by Hershey.

Due to their limited production, these treats sell out quickly, so enthusiasts are encouraged to place their orders promptly to avoid missing out. The Reese's Freshly Made Eggs are priced slightly higher than traditional Reese’s products.

A 48-ounce box costs about $35, plus shipping, but contains a generous amount of these delectable treats. The premium pricing reflects the freshness of the candy and its direct shipping to customers, who admit that they are worth buying.

"From egg hunts to filling baskets, or just a sweet treat for yourself, Hershey has been a long-cherished part of Easter celebrations. This Easter, we've put a fresh spin on our iconic offerings, incorporating a seasonal twist that highlights the beloved traditions and flavors of the season." Keely Johnson, Senior Associate Manager, Hershey Company.

Freshly made Reese's Eggs and other upcoming Easter lineup by Hershey's

This year, Reese's is introducing Peanut Butter Cups with spring sprinkles and peanut butter carrots. These colorful eggs contain bunny and chick-shaped sprinkles inside the classic peanut butter filling. They are available in snack sizes, big cups, and king-sized big cups. As per a press release by Hershey:

"Easter just got sweeter! The Hershey Company today announces its latest Easter product line up, including new innovations such as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Spring Sprinkles, Kit Kat® Bunnies and Twizzlers Bunnies alongside seasonal favorites from Jolly Rancher and Cadbury."

Perfect Peanut Butter to Chocolate ratio

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs are a fan-favorite because they combine smooth peanut butter filling wrapped in rich milk chocolate with an egg shape. The egg shape allows for a thicker layer of peanut butter compared to standard Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. This satisfying ratio of peanut butter to chocolate in Reese's Eggs is loved by fans.

These limited-edition eggs are only available near Easter and are highly sought after by fans during this time. This scarcity excites fans and boosts their popularity. These egg-shaped candies are perfect for Easter celebrations. These are often looked out for decorative candy baskets and holiday traditions.

Reese's is a trusted brand with a loyal fan base. Their seasonal offerings like Peanut Butter Reese's Eggs generally carry emotional and nostalgic value for consumers, especially for those who grew up enjoying them. This combination of exceptional taste and limited availability makes Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs a classic choice for candy lovers during the holiday.

For those looking to purchase these seasonal treats, they are available through Hershey's official website and nationwide retailers. Given their popularity and limited availability, it is suggested to secure your favorites before they sell out!

