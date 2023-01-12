Reese's new frozen treats line-up: Items, price, availability, and all you need to know

Reese's has partnered with Unilever Ice Cream North America to add the sweetness of frozen treats to your winters. The United States-based chocolate and confectionery company is launching seven new frozen treats that will be available in grocery stores starting in January.

The new line of frozen treats includes - Peanut Butter Sandwich, Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream, Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert, Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar, Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cones, and the Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup.

All seven new ice cream-based treats feature sweet-n-salty flavor profiles from the brand’s peanut butter cups. Customers will soon be able to grab Reese's new frozen treats from prominent grocery stores like Walmart, Target, and others. Some large and small department stores, as well as your nearest local stores, might also start offering the new frozen treats eventually.

The new line of frozen treats will be available at your nearest grocery store starting January (Image via Reese's)

The company shared the big news with fans through a press release, with Ian Norton, Senior Director of the Brand, quoting:

"At Reese's we are always inventing new ways for fans to enjoy our iconic combination of chocolate and peanut butter."

Briefing customers about the new frozen treats, the Senior Director added:

"The new Reese's frozen treats are the ultimate sweet and salty, chocolate and peanut butter experience that will quite literally give you chills – not only because they're frozen but because they're just that good."

What is Reese's new line of frozen treats offering?

Reese's new line of frozen treats offers the goodness of the brand's Peanut Butter Cups and the creamy Peanut Butter Swirls in frozen dairy desserts that are available in ice cream pints, bars, sandwiches, and cones. The new frozen treats will be stocked in limited grocery store aisles in the second week of January, and will be available nationwide by the end of January.

Excited for the new frozen treats? Here's a sneak peek for you:

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Peanut Butter Sandwich features a frozen peanut butter cup ice cream and peanut butter swirls sandwiched between two chocolate wafers.

The 4-pack Peanut Butter Sandwich features penut butter cup ice cream sandwiched between chocolate wafers (Image via Unilever Ice Creams)

Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert

The Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert features a frozen dairy ice cream with a chocolate base and chunks of Peanut Butter Cups along with a creamy peanut butter swirl.

Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream

Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream comes with chunks of Peanut Butter Cups and a peanut butter swirl in the form of revolutionary candy-loaded ice cream.

Scoopable Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert (Image via Unilever Ice Creams)

Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream

A small version of the Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream, the Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream features vanilla light ice cream which is loaded with Reese's mini piece candy along with the chain's creamy peanut butter swirl.

Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar

Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar features a frozen peanut butter dessert blended with the chain's peanut butter sauce and covered in a milk chocolatey coating. The frozen dessert bar comes with a topping of cake crumbs and delivers the goodness of Reese's peanut butter cups in every bite.

Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar (Image via Unilever Ice Creams)

Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup

The Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup features a frozen Reese's peanut butter dessert blended with a creamy peanut butter swirl and covered in milk and chocolate coating.

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cones

The Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cones pack comprises four peanut butter and four chocolate cones in each box. The cones are filled with a frozen peanut butter and chocolate dessert base that is complemented with a crispy wafer cone and a topping of chocolate drizzle.

8-pack Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cones (Image via Unilever Ice Creams)

The chocolate and confectionery company has not hinted at how long the new frozen treats will be available in the market. Apparently, there's no hint of restocking either, so customers who want to try out the new treats are advised to get them before they fly off the shelves.

