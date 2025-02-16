Dunkin’ and Kar’s Nuts team up to launch new Snack Mix: Price, availability, and product details explored

Dunkin’ and Kar’s Nuts have launched a new snack mix in a collaboration. The new Caramel Cold Brew flavored trail mix combines the flavor of Dunkin's coffee in the Kar's Nuts snack mix. Kar’s Nuts announced the new flavor on its Instagram handle on February 8.

A 20oz (567g) pack of this sweet and salty trail mix is currently available exclusively at Kroger for $9.49. According to a report from Allrecipes (published February 14), the Dunkin’ Caramel Cold Brew-flavored trail mix will be available on Amazon and Kar's official website starting in March 2025.

Dunkin’and Kar’s Nuts' new trail mix contains Caramel Cold Brew-flavored almonds

Kar's Nuts, known for its trail mixes, teased the release of this snack on February 4 through an Instagram post. Four days later, they revealed the new Caramel Cold brew-flavored trail mix. This salty and sweet coffee-flavored crunchy mix consists of roasted peanuts, cocoa candies, caramel cold brew-flavored roasted almonds, and butter toffee peanuts.

The trail mix uses Dunkin’-inspired colors, featuring orange, pink, and white confections inside. In addition to the trail mix, the packaging cladded in the same inspired hues showcases an iced cold brew by Dunkin'.

The label on the package divides the packet into 19 servings, each serving holding 30g of mix. As per the nutrition facts printed at the back, each serving contains 160 calories, 11g of fat, 14g of carbohydrates, and 20g of sugar. A single serving also offers 20g of sodium, 1g of dietary fiber, 4g of protein, and some traces of calcium, iron, and potassium.

Kar's Nuts teased another possible Dunkin’ flavor

Two days back, Kar's Nuts teased another upcoming flavor on its Instagram handle. The upcoming pack is also cladded in Dunkin’-themed colors. Moreover, in the caption, Kar's Nuts has used a donut emoticon, leaving a cue. So far, there is no official word on this upcoming flavor, fans are also just speculating at this point.

"Dunkin!!😍🍩 what!," a user commented on the post.

Kar's Nuts recent collaboration

In 2024, Kar's Nuts teamed with M&M's to launch new snack mixes. The Trail Mix label collaborated on two blends: Kar's Caramel 'N Chocolate with M&M's and Kar's Favorites Mix with M&M's. These munchies include classic Kar's Nuts items and M&M's sweet delights. These mixtures were an instant hit for the company, and Kar's Nuts is now looking to repeat that success with Dunkin’.

Recent team-ups by Dunkin'

In January 2025, the global food chain partnered with personal care company Native to put out a limited-edition line of fragrances inspired by donuts. Deodorants, body washes, shampoos, conditioners, and lotions with scents such as Strawberry Frosted, Vanilla Sprinkler, Blueberry Cobbler, and Boston Kreme make up the roster.

Dunkin' also joined forces with fashion label Juicy Couture to release a limited-edition tracksuit. Inspired by Y2K styles, this velour tracksuit was dropped in pink and orange. It came out on February 6, 2025, exclusively through DunkinGear.com.

Infusing trail mixes with fan-favorite flavors brings excitement to people. After Kar's Nuts X Dunkin’ Caramel Cold Brew flavored trail mix, fans are expecting some new flavors from the collaboration. Interested people are advised to keep an eye on the socials of Kar's Nuts to stay updated.

