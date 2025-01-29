All you need to know about Dunkin's 2 New Cold Foam Creamers 

Dunkin’ has launched two new Cold Foam Creamers, aiming to bring café-style coffee experiences to home kitchens. The Massachusetts-based chain introduced the 'Extra Extra' and Chocolate flavors this week, alongside a limited-edition S’mores creamer, as part of its expanded at-home product lineup. Developed in partnership with Danone North America, these creamers aim to replicate the texture of Dunkin’s popular in-store cold foam.

Introducing Dunkin’s Extra Extra and Chocolate Cold Foam Creamers

Dunkin' x Chillhouse FOAM-O Kit (Image via Dunkin')

On January 28, 2025, Dunkin’ announced the nationwide release of its Cold Foam Creamers in two flavors, Extra Extra and Chocolate. The products, developed with Danone North America, are designed to mimic the texture of the chain’s in-store cold foam. The Extra Extra flavor is inspired by Dunkin’s popular “extra cream, extra sweet” coffee orders, while the Chocolate variant aims to add a “rich, decadent layer” to beverages, according to a company press release.

Each 14-ounce canister retails for $5.99 and can be layered over hot or iced coffee. Jennifer Michuda, Danone’s senior director of Creamers, stated in the release:

“Cold Foam is a fan-favorite, so we’re thrilled to give fans an easy way to personalize their coffee experience at home.”

A seasonal twist: Limited-edition S’mores creamer

Limited-Edition Dunkin' Smores Flavored Creamer (Image via Dunkin')

Alongside the Cold Foam Creamers, Dunkin’ unveiled a S’mores-flavored creamer available in 32-ounce bottles for $5.08. The seasonal product combines chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and graham cracker flavors, described by the brand as a “nod to nostalgic campfire treats.” This marks Dunkin’s latest attempt to capitalize on limited-time offerings, following previous winter releases like Peppermint Mocha.

Cold Foam Creamer meets self-care: The Chillhouse collaboration

Dunkin’ partnered with New York City-based wellness brand Chillhouse to create “FOAM-O Kits,” which bundle the Cold Foam Creamers with self-care products. Each kit includes:

Chillhouse’s “Have a Chill Night” Face Oil

“Chill Me Out” Bath Soak

Dunkin’-themed merchandise

From February 1–28, 2025, customers can either enter online sweepstakes at dunkinfoamosweeps.com or visit Chillhouse’s NYC spa to purchase a Dunkin’-inspired manicure and receive a kit. The collaboration targets consumers seeking “cozy moments” at home, per the brands’ joint announcement.

Retail availability and pricing details

The two new Cold Foam Creamers (Image via Dunkin' Creamer)

The Cold Foam Creamers are sold at major grocery retailers and through DunkinCreamer.com. Store inventories can be checked via the website’s locator tool. The S’mores creamer will remain available while supplies last, though Dunkin’ confirmed it’s a seasonal product.

Behind the launch: Dunkin’s at-home strategy

Pumpkin Munchkin Coffee Creamer (Image via Dunkin')

This marks Dunkin’s third major creamer expansion since 2023, following oat milk and pumpkin spice variants. The chain has steadily increased its grocery aisle presence, with creamer sales growing 12% year-over-year according to market research firm NielsenIQ. Danone, which produces Dunkin’s creamers, cited “rising demand for premium at-home coffee experiences” as a key factor in the Cold Foam Creamer development.

Dunkin’s new Cold Foam Creamers reflect the chain’s push to translate café trends into supermarket products. With the Extra Extra and Chocolate flavors now available nationwide, along with the limited-edition S’mores variant and Chillhouse partnership, the company appears focused on blending coffee culture with lifestyle branding. Consumers can find the products at major retailers or through Dunkin’s online portal while supplies last.

