New York Fashion Week is more than the detailed and intricately crafted collections, it is also about the revealing of individual and personalized styles where everyday looks and street styles become a mirror to the ever-changing world of fashion.

The Fall/Winter collections show swept through the city. From the cobbled Hobo sidewalks to the crowded Fifth Avenue intersections, a kaleidoscope of streetwear trends was showcased.

The New York Fashion Week shows transcended designer labels and unapologetically promoted individuality, giving room for self-expression and reflection of different cultures. In this carefully curated list, we will be delving into the world of street style trends and unveiling six of the best street styles from New York Fashion Week 2024. Styles that dazzled us with their creativity and also captured and mirrored the essence of the season.

This article reflects the writer's opinion only.

6 Best street style trends from New York Fashion Week 2024

1. Sustainable fashion

The New York Fashion Week 2024 had some of our favorite style influencers recreating new styles from old clothes, which is a positive movement for sustainable fashion. This vast movement aims to reduce the impact that the fashion industry has on the environment. It has a broader meaning than organic cotton or recycled materials, it also emphasizes ethical production and social responsibility.

From the use of eco-friendly materials to wearing restructured vintage pieces, sustainable fashion can occur in various ways. Leandra Medine Cohen was seen wearing her mom's vintage suit fashionably.

2. Jersey jackets

The jersey jacket has escaped the confines of the college halls and high school hallways and has become a major fashion statement. This is evidenced by the number of celebrities that have sported the look at major events like the Grammys and the New York Fashion Week 2024.

Jersey jackets are part of the Y2K fashion trend in full swing which also includes, tennis skirts, chunky shoes and other preppy aesthetics. The New York Fashion Week had its fair share of eye-catching jersey jackets with Thai actors Naravit Lertratkosum and Phu Win Tang were spotted wearing vibrant Tommy Hilfiger jersey jackets which they complemented with slacks, T-shirts and loafers.

3. Unexpected match-ups

Recently, people appreciate looks that push boundaries and defy expectations, and unexpected matchups are where creativity, personal expressions, and innovations thrive. This trend can be from clashing colors and textures to mixing casual and formal pieces, producing a unique and eye-catching result. The trend boosts creativity and gives room for expressing individuality.

While it sends a bold statement to whoever watching, the trend is also fun. Rocking this trend, Coco Rocha was seen wearing a cropped two-piece suit in a playful beige hue and black polka dot stockings.

4. Eccentric headgears

Headgear has transcended from mere accessories to becoming practical fashion statements that express individuality. Multiple celebrities and style influencers were sported wearing varying designs of eccentric headgear during the New York Fashion Week from turbans to knotted bandanas, adding a vintage touch to the spirit and flair of the fashion week.

Julia Fox, not one to ever shy away from a major fashion moment, was seen rocking a white satin bonnet to complement her gorgeous white dress at the 2024 New York Fashion Week.

5. The Mob Wife aesthetic

The Mob Wife fashion trend has gained wide popularity in 2024 with fashion enthusiasts adding their creativity to the vintage trend. The trend symbolizes wealth and opulence, adding bold jewelry, fur coats with bold animal print designs high heels, and sleek hairdos. The mob wife trend ensures that the wearer exudes flair and sophistication.

Cynthea Fernandez was seen rocking a blue fur overcoat from Belle Fare that elevated her simple graphic mini dress to high fashion.

6. Romantic Grunge

Yet another revitalized trend, the grunge aesthetic has been infused with balletcore to create a romantic and melancholic fashion statement. Romantic grunge involves flowy dresses matched with floral patterns and crowned with dark makeup and mismatched accessories.

The streets of New York Fashion Week was resplendent with different versions of the grunge culture with fashionistas rocking plaid with dark-toned accessories, daring cutouts, unique jean styles and printed T-shirts. Kristen Bateman gave her unique interpretation to the trend in a velvety red dress with an oversized skirt and a black floral patterned blouse.

The New York Fashion Week was one for the books with major fashion statements.

