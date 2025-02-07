Dunkin' announces a $6 DunKings meal deal: Items included, offer, and more explored

Dunkin' is coming in fresh with a brand new discounted meal in line with the upcoming Super Bowl 2025. They released an exciting $6 DunKings meal on February 5, 2025. Available nationwide, the meal deal comes in a limited-edition band-inspired box.

This is a limited-time meal deal. It excludes espresso, cold brew beverages, and loaded hash browns.

Dunkin' The DunKings $6 Meal Deal explored

Setting the stage for a new Super Bowl ad with Ben Affleck, the brand has gone all in with a full meal.

Announcing the exciting DunKings $6 Meal Deal, the American multinational coffee and doughnut company wrote on its website:

“For $6*, guests can enjoy a hearty Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, crispy Hash Browns and a medium Hot (14 oz.) or Iced Coffee (24 oz).”

The breakfast chain added:

“It’s a meal that delivers big value with Dunkin’ classics that guests already love – whether to kick off the day or as a delicious afternoon pick-me-up.”

Last year, Dunkin' introduced The DunKings Iced Coffee, a vanilla-flavored iced coffee with cream, sweet cold foam, and cinnamon sugar, and MUNCHKINS Skewer, three assorted doughnut holes on a skewer. Both of these items were featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

Dunkin' brings back The DunKings

Dunkin' is rolling the drums for the next chapter of The DunKings– a fake Boston-based music boy band led by Ben Affleck. The brand is celebrating the almost first anniversary of its 2024 Super Bowl ad which also featured the likes of Tom Brady and Matt Damon.

Releasing a new teaser, Dunkin' has asked people to get ready to rally on Sunday, February 9, 2025, when the next big moment would take center stage at the start of the first commercial break of the game. Besides Ben Affleck, the new commercial will feature Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong.

Dunkin' has also launched an extremely limited tracksuit drop in partnership with the iconic brand Juicy Couture. Called The Ultimate DunKings Tracksuit, the suit is available in pink and orange. Juicy Couture’s signature Bedazzled Hoodies are priced at $128 and the Bedazzled Track Pants are priced at $109.

Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day menu

Beyond this, the fast food chain is getting the love spirit high for Valentine's Day. Beginning Wednesday, January 29, 2025, nationwide, the brand has brought back two fan-favorite heart-shaped Valentine’s Day doughnuts.

Cupid’s Choice Specialty Donut- Filled with delicious Bavarian Kreme, this doughnut is topped with strawberry-flavored icing and festive sprinkles.

Brownie Batter Specialty Donut - Filled with heavenly chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored butter creme, this doughnut is topped with chocolate icing and Valentine’s Day sprinkles.

With exciting new deals and merchandise, it is safe to say that that the fast food chain has a lot to offer to their DunKings and DunQueens.

