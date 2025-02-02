Dunkin's new ice-cream-flavored coffee: Product details and availability explored

Dunkin Coffee has announced a new flavor of its ground coffee - Mint Chip. The new flavor is already available and can be seen as an ode to its limited-edition Peppermint coffee, which is available in the festive season.

While Dunkin's is renowned for its donuts and in-store coffee, its ground coffee is also a hit among fans. Along with the classics, the company also keeps introducing new flavors for its fans, and the new product in its lineup is the Mint Chip Coffee.

Dunkin's Mint Chip Coffee explored

The new flavor is Dark Roast Coffee. It is supposedly bold and smooth and has some creaminess from the mint flavor, along with a hint of chocolate flavor from the chocolate chips. It brings together a very prominent combination of mint and chocolate together for coffee lovers.

Announcing the product on its website, Dunkin' wrote:

"Melt into the refreshingly sweet flavor of mint chocolate chip ice cream when you treat yourself to a cup of Dunkin’ Mint Chip artificially flavored coffee. This dark roast coffee is bold and smooth, with the taste of creamy mint and hints of chocolate chips.

"Its ground coffee form is easy to brew with virtually any coffee maker, so you can enjoy the great taste of Dunkin’ at home. Grab a bag of this limited-edition flavor before it melts away."

Notably, Mint has been a very divisive flavor over the years, especially in coffee. Dunkin' has seen it first hand with its Polar Peppermint coffee, which got a great reaction from some fans while others disliked it.

Hence, it'll be interesting to see how the Mint Chip Ground Coffee fairs.

Mint Chip Ground Coffee Availability

The new coffee flavor has already hit the markets. Interested individuals can order it on Dunkin's website or purchase it from stores like Target. It is a limited-edition flavor so, get your hands on it soon. It's available in both ground and K-Cup options.

Mint Chip flavor's history

While the combination of mint and chocolate chip is divisive, its history is interesting, as it involves royalty. The flavor, in its very basic essence, originated in Europe centuries ago, as per Tasting Table.

When Europeans started importing chocolate from Central and Southern America, the bitter taste wasn't too palatable for them. It's important to note that this was unprocessed chocolate unlike what we know today. Hence, to cut through this bitterness, Europeans started adding different ingredients, and some stuck with mint leaves.

Baskin Robbins introduced the new mint chocolate chip flavor ice cream but it became popular after a royal wedding. The flavor won a competition for the wedding of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips in 1973. From there, it grew in popularity and is available worldwide.

Dunkin's re-introduces Blueberry Muffin Coffee

Along with the Mint Chip Coffee, Dunkin' has also re-introduced its seasonal blueberry muffin coffee flavor. This is a medium roast coffee that has hints of blueberry and caramelized sugar.

This is also available in both ground and K-Cups. This limited-edition variety is available from December to April and can be ordered online or purchased in stores. Unlike the mint flavor, the blueberry muffin flavor has largely positive reviews from fans.

Also Read: Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day lineup makes a comeback: Products and availability explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback