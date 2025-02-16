Peeps x Hello Kitty and Friends collection to launch at Walmart: All you need to know

Peeps x Hello Kitty and Friends collection is set to launch at Walmart, bringing an exciting collaboration between two well-known brands. Peeps, famous for its marshmallow treats, has teamed up with Hello Kitty and Friends to create a fun and colorful limited-edition collection that blends the playful aesthetics of both brands.

The collaboration was officially announced on February 12 via Instagram, with a release date confirmed for February 17. The collection features a mix of plush toys, bath products, and cosmetics, all incorporating the signature pink of Hello Kitty and the bright yellow of Peeps.

What the Peeps x Hello Kitty and Friends collection includes

The Peeps x Hello Kitty and Friends collection brings together adorable characters and vibrant designs across a variety of products. The lineup includes plush toys, self-care items, and beauty products, each designed to capture the charm of both brands.

Plush toys and baskets: The collection includes four plush toys featuring Hello Kitty and Friends characters, available in different colors. Each plush toy is priced at $15. Additionally, plush baskets are available in pink, white, yellow, and purple, also retailing for $15. These items are expected to be popular among collectors and fans of both brands.

Bath and beauty products: For those who enjoy self-care, the collection offers a bath set that includes fruit punch-scented shower gel and cotton candy-scented shampoo, priced at $7.47. A marshmallow-scented face mask is also part of the lineup, available for $3.

Lip gloss, lip balm, and cosmetic sponges: The lip gloss set features five fruity flavors, including blueberry, lime, grape, lemon, and strawberry, retailing for $3. The lip balm pack consists of five marshmallow-inspired flavors: chocolate, strawberry, cotton candy, vanilla, and grape, also priced at $3. Additionally, the collection includes a set of two cosmetic sponges—a kitty-shaped sponge and a traditional drop-shaped sponge—available for $5.

Where and when to buy the Peeps x Hello Kitty and Friends collection

The Peeps x Hello Kitty and Friends collection will be available for purchase exclusively at Walmart, both online and in physical stores. While plush toys and baskets are already listed on Walmart’s official website, the remaining products are expected to go live on February 17.

Markie Devo, a food blogger, shared insights about the collection on Instagram, confirming that the items will be available for purchase soon. He noted that some products are already listed online but have not yet been stocked. Customers interested in the collection should check Walmart’s website for availability updates.

Who might be interested in this collection?

Peeps x Hello Kitty & Friends Head to Toe Bath Time Set (Image via Walmart)

The Peeps x Hello Kitty and Friends collection is designed to appeal to a wide range of customers. Parents looking for cute and fun gifts, nostalgic adults who grew up with Hello Kitty, and self-care enthusiasts may find these products particularly appealing. Collectors of limited-edition collaborations may also be eager to add these items to their collections.

The Peeps x Hello Kitty and Friends collection is set to bring a colorful and fun experience for fans of both brands. With its official launch at Walmart on February 17, customers can look forward to purchasing these limited-edition products online and in stores. As the release date approaches, fans are expected to keep a close eye on Walmart’s website to secure their favorite items before they sell out.

