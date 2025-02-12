Blue Bunny’s Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Scoopables make a comeback: All you need to know

Blue Bunny is bringing back its fan-favorite tub of Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Scoopables. The American ice cream brand contributes to the Valentine’s Day season by re-releasing this limited-edition frozen dessert.

The Blue Bunny brand, known for its line-up of frozen novelties and frozen desserts, including cones, sandwiches, and scoopable ice creams, is ready to steal Valentine's Day with its Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Scoopables.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry ice cream is a new limited-time offering.

Blue Bunny’s Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Scoopables: Product details and availability

According to Allrecipes, the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Scoopables ice cream is available to buy from retailers nationwide. Notably, the product will only be available for a short time. Therefore, ice cream lovers should get a jar before it is removed from the supermarket shelves.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Scoopables has a strawberry-flavored base. It is packed with swirls of fudge, real strawberry slices, and chocolate-flavored chips. The flavor profile makes it a perfect Valentine's Day treat, whether it is shared with a special someone or enjoyed alone.

Blue Bunny: Offerings explored

The previously Wells Enterprises-owned Blue Bunny brand is known for making frozen treats in fun-tastic flavors. This American ice cream maker is loved by children and adults for its classics, including Vanilla, Cookies 'n cream sandwiches, Big Dipper Vanilla, and Strawberry Cheesecake cones. It also offers seasonal offerings like Hot Cocoa Mini Swirls, Candy Cane Crunch Mini Bars, Peppermint Stick Scoopables, and Frosted Sugar Cookie Soft.

Blue Bunny brand also makes frozen treats in the form of twist cones; load’d bars, load’d cones, frozen yogurt, bars, mini bars, sweet freedom, mini swirls, and twist pints - a new twist on soft serve.

The ice cream brand makes its products in a variety of flavors, including peanut butter, vanilla, salted caramel, banana split, butter pecan, brownie, chocolate, fudge, cookie and cream, and more.

Blue Bunny: History

The fan-favorite Blue Bunny brand of ice cream originated more than 80 years ago with Wells Enterprises, a family-owned business located in Le Mars, Iowa, United States. However, in 2023, the Wells family sold the business to Ferrero SpA.

The brand primarily sells its frozen products through major grocery store chains like Walmart across the United States, making them easy to access for consumers.

Blue Bunny has been an ice cream favorite for decades. Whether seasonal or occasional, the brand treats its fans with exciting delicacies all year round releasing new flavors of frozen desserts, limited edition products, special releases, or even new line-ups.

