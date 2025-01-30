FDA sets Walmart's Broccoli Recall to Class I: Reason and more, explored

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has upgraded Walmart's Broccoli recall to Class 1. This is the highest class of recall, which signifies potentially severe symptoms or even fatality.

Earlier this month, Braga Fresh announced a voluntary recall of Walmart's washed and ready-to-eat 12-ounce bag of Marketside Broccoli Florets. It was deemed to have been potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

While the 'best if used by' date of the product is gone, customers might still have it in their freezers for future use. FDA has urged those customers to discard the affected bags if they still have them. Their statement read:

"This product is past its best if used by date and is no longer in stores, but consumers may have frozen the item for later use. Consumers who have this product in their freezers should not consume and discard the product."

No cases of illness have been reported due to this product so far.

Why has FDA classified Walmart's recall as Class 1?

FDA's Class 1 is the highest ranking for a recall as it could lead to severe health issues or even death. It defines the classification as:

"a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The affected Walmart's broccoli florets are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), consumption of this product can initially cause symptoms like fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, confusion, and stiff neck. It can also lead to diarrhea and vomiting in some individuals.

How to identify Walmart's recalled broccoli?

Braga Fresh sold this batch of broccoli in stores in 20 states - Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, California, Colorado, Idaho, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The pack of recalled batches will have a "best if use by" date of December 10, 2024. The UPC code on the back of the bag is 6 81131 32884 5 and the Lot Code on the front is BFFG327A6.

Customers are urged to check their freezers and if they have a recalled product, they should discard it. The individuals who might have consumed the contaminated food are urged to visit a healthcare professional. CDC put out a statement which read:

"Let the healthcare provider know if you ate possibly contaminated food. This step is especially important if you are pregnant, are 65 years or older, or have a weakened immune system."

So far, there has been no reported case of illness or a reaction from this specific food item.

Walmart's broccoli is another product in a list of recent 'Class 1' recalls

In October 2024, Costco's twin 12-ounce packages of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon were recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall also received a designation of 'Class 1' by the FDA earlier this month, highlighting its severity.

Earlier this month, the FDA also designated Frito-Lay's potato chip recall 'Class 1'. A batch of the product was deemed to have been contaminated with undisclosed dairy. Milk is one of the FDA's eight major food allergens, which could lead to severe health issues or even death in affected individuals.

