All you need to know about Emma Chamberlain’s first Chamberlain Coffee café

Emma Chamberlain has officially opened her first brick-and-mortar Chamberlain Coffee café in Los Angeles, marking a milestone for her five-year-old coffee brand. Located in Westfield Century City, the café launched on January 30, 2025, and offers beverages, vegan pastries, and pet-friendly seating.

The launch reflects the continued evolution of Chamberlain Coffee, which started as a mail-order business before expanding into a permanent location. Announcing the opening of her cafe, the influencer wrote in an Instagram post dated February 7, 2025:

"the first @chamberlaincoffee cafe is FINALLY open at @westfieldcenturycity and when i think about it i get choked up and nauseous a little bit (but in a good way i think). hope to see u there soon"

Chamberlain Coffee café: Location and menu highlights

Located at the bustling Westfield Century City, the Chamberlain Coffee café offers a diverse menu featuring beverages made with sustainably sourced coffee and matcha. According to Sprudge, customers can enjoy their coffee "Emma's Way," a vegan-friendly option that includes espresso, almond milk, and non-dairy creamer.

The menu also includes a selection of sweet treats, such as chocolate croissants, matcha cake, and banana sesame bread. A pet-friendly space, the café also caters to customers seeking non-dairy and vegan alternatives. Operating hours are between 8:00 am and 9:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Sunday.

Emma Chamberlain's journey from pop-ups to a permanent café

Emma Chamberlain's coffee brand has evolved significantly since its launch in 2019. Previously operating as a mail-order company, Chamberlain Coffee gained widespread popularity, leading to various pop-up events. In just five years, the brand has made a notable leap with its first brick-and-mortar café. Emma shared her excitement on Instagram, describing the café as a "dream come true."

In her heartfelt post, she expressed gratitude to the team and everyone who visited during the café's initial days. Forbes reported the brand generated approximately $20 million in revenue in 2023. The café's launch aligns with Chamberlain's vision to create a space reflecting her coffee obsession, as noted on Chamberlain Coffee's website.

Supporting sustainability and mindful sourcing

The Chamberlain Coffee café remains committed to sustainability by using responsibly sourced coffee and matcha. Emma herself was seen selecting sweet and savory items for the café menu in an Instagram video posted on the Chamberlain Coffee page.

The café offers a variety of menu items that accommodate different dietary preferences and sources its ingredients with consideration, serving both coffee enthusiasts and fans of Emma Chamberlain.

Social media reacts to Chamberlain Coffee café

Social media reactions to the Chamberlain Coffee café opening have been mixed, with some users expressing excitement while others shared humorous or skeptical takes. Many applauded the café's alignment with Emma Chamberlain's brand and her journey from a YouTube creator to a successful business owner.

Others highlighted the café's inclusive offerings and trendy appeal, though a few poked fun at Emma's coffee enthusiasm. Below are some notable tweets capturing the online buzz:

"I will be driving and eating everything they serve" tweeted one user.

"Very on brand, coffee was a big part of her OG YouTube videos" tweeted another.

"She looks like she needs less coffee" noted one user.

"This is a youtuber turned celebrity turned CEO success story" said another user.

The Chamberlain Coffee café represents Emma Chamberlain's expansion from digital influencer to physical retail entrepreneur. With its pet-friendly environment, diverse menu, and commitment to sustainability, it offers a unique coffee experience for customers in Los Angeles. For those unable to visit in person, online orders are still available through the Chamberlain Coffee website.

